Highlights from CES 2012
Visitors, Soham Sheth (C) of San Diego and Vladimir Vasilev (R) of Russia, look over Nokia smartphones during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Visitors, Soham Sheth (C) of San Diego and Vladimir Vasilev (R) of Russia, look over Nokia smartphones during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Tagg - The Pet Tracker GPS pet collar is displayed at the Qualcomm booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The collar uses GPS to track a pet's location and can send messages over...more
A Tagg - The Pet Tracker GPS pet collar is displayed at the Qualcomm booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The collar uses GPS to track a pet's location and can send messages over a cell network if the pet stray from a pre-determined area, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Damien Check (C) shows off a Tromm Styler clothes manager at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. The closet uses steam to sterilize and remove odors and...more
Damien Check (C) shows off a Tromm Styler clothes manager at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. The closet uses steam to sterilize and remove odors and wrinkles from clothing. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A HP Envy 14 Spectre ultrabook is displayed at the Intel booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. CES, the world's largest consumer technology tradeshow, runs through January 13....more
A HP Envy 14 Spectre ultrabook is displayed at the Intel booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. CES, the world's largest consumer technology tradeshow, runs through January 13. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A man checks his messages on his smartphone at the Microsoft booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A man checks his messages on his smartphone at the Microsoft booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A Tobii Technology representative demonstrates what the Swedish company says is the world's first first eye-controlled laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Now testing, the device allows the user to completely...more
A Tobii Technology representative demonstrates what the Swedish company says is the world's first first eye-controlled laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Now testing, the device allows the user to completely control his computer just with eye movements and is expected to be available for professional applications in two years with consumer applications to follow. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Panasonic prototype photo and video communicator is displayed during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The device connects to the Internet over a Wi-Fi connection. REUTERS/Steve Marcus more
A Panasonic prototype photo and video communicator is displayed during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The device connects to the Internet over a Wi-Fi connection. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Visitors navigate an aisle on the trade show floor during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Visitors navigate an aisle on the trade show floor during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A show-goer tries out a Samsung prototype Internet-enabled refrigerator with a 10.2 inch screen during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The refrigerator, which connects to the Internet via...more
A show-goer tries out a Samsung prototype Internet-enabled refrigerator with a 10.2 inch screen during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. The refrigerator, which connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi, has a variety of Apps including a grocery inventory manager and a Twitter feed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Hans Vestberg, president and chief executive of the Ericsson Group, holds a ST-Ericsson 4G LTE chip during his keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus more
Hans Vestberg, president and chief executive of the Ericsson Group, holds a ST-Ericsson 4G LTE chip during his keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Hans Vestberg (L), president and chief executive of the Ericsson Group, is joined by Mike White, president of Maersk Line Inc, during a keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012....more
Hans Vestberg (L), president and chief executive of the Ericsson Group, is joined by Mike White, president of Maersk Line Inc, during a keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 11, 2012. Vestberg announced a collaboration with Maersk Line, the world's largest shipping company, that will create the world's largest floating network. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A man looks over the collection of laptops running the Windows operating system at the Microsoft booth on the opening day of the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. Microsoft announced earlier this is the last...more
A man looks over the collection of laptops running the Windows operating system at the Microsoft booth on the opening day of the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. Microsoft announced earlier this is the last year they will have a booth at the show. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An artist (L) creates a caricature of a visitor (R) on a Samsung Galaxy Note device in his hands on the opening day of the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. The Note is the first phone to go over the 5-inch...more
An artist (L) creates a caricature of a visitor (R) on a Samsung Galaxy Note device in his hands on the opening day of the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. The Note is the first phone to go over the 5-inch screen size, coming in at 5.3 inches. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A showgoer uses the Leonardo 3D interactive device to design a sculpture at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Wearing 3D glasses and using a 3D "mouse" called a bird the user can create objects in virtual reality. Available...more
A showgoer uses the Leonardo 3D interactive device to design a sculpture at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Wearing 3D glasses and using a 3D "mouse" called a bird the user can create objects in virtual reality. Available now, the cost ranges from $1,000 to $1,300. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Recording artist Will.i.am holds his Intel-powered ultrabook like a boom box as he leaves Paul Otellini, president and CEO of Intel Corporation, during Otellini's keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas,...more
Recording artist Will.i.am holds his Intel-powered ultrabook like a boom box as he leaves Paul Otellini, president and CEO of Intel Corporation, during Otellini's keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 10, 2012. Will.i.am is involved in an ultrabook creative campaign in which he tours 12 cities, creates 12 songs, and engages in 12 philanthropic ventures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Members of the Jabbawockeez hip-hop dance crew perform before a keynote address by Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Qualcomm, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus more
Members of the Jabbawockeez hip-hop dance crew perform before a keynote address by Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Qualcomm, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Huawei Ascend P1 S is shown at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Huawei claims it is the world's thinnest smartphone at 6.68mm and will be available later this year. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The Huawei Ascend P1 S is shown at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 11, 2012. Huawei claims it is the world's thinnest smartphone at 6.68mm and will be available later this year. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Showgoers look at a prototype Sony Vaio laptop during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Showgoers look at a prototype Sony Vaio laptop during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Models pose with Nikon digital cameras during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Models pose with Nikon digital cameras during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Showgoers look over Sony Experia smartphones during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. The PlayStation-certified phones will be available in the second quarter of 2012, a representative said....more
Showgoers look over Sony Experia smartphones during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. The PlayStation-certified phones will be available in the second quarter of 2012, a representative said. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Attendees jam the halls on the opening day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. Some 140,000 are expected to attend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Attendees jam the halls on the opening day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. Some 140,000 are expected to attend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Journalists take photos of a Panasonic Toughpad after a Panasonic news conference for the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Journalists take photos of a Panasonic Toughpad after a Panasonic news conference for the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Peng Kemei of China plays a 3D game with motion-sensing technology at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Peng Kemei of China plays a 3D game with motion-sensing technology at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) talks to television host Ryan Seacrest during the opening Microsoft keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) talks to television host Ryan Seacrest during the opening Microsoft keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG, delivers his keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show with the new CL model in the background in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG, delivers his keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show with the new CL model in the background in Las Vegas January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Showgoers look over the Samsung Galaxy Note phone/tablet during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Showgoers look over the Samsung Galaxy Note phone/tablet during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Super thin 55-inch OLED televisions are displayed at the Samsung Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Super thin 55-inch OLED televisions are displayed at the Samsung Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (R) grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A kangaroo character poses at the DISH news conference to promote the company's new whole home HD DVR called the "Hopper" at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A kangaroo character poses at the DISH news conference to promote the company's new whole home HD DVR called the "Hopper" at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Journalists and bloggers wait in line to get into a Nokia press event unveiling the Nokia Lumia 900 smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. The Lumia 900 is the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device and...more
Journalists and bloggers wait in line to get into a Nokia press event unveiling the Nokia Lumia 900 smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. The Lumia 900 is the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device and will be offered on AT&T's network. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Nokia Senior Vice President of Program and Product Management Kevin Shields (R) takes a video of himself with a photo of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a press event introducing the Nokia Lumia 900 smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in...more
Nokia Senior Vice President of Program and Product Management Kevin Shields (R) takes a video of himself with a photo of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a press event introducing the Nokia Lumia 900 smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A worker on a lift aligns TVs and mirrors preparing the Samsung booth at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. The world's biggest technology trade show will feature razor-thin laptops, powerful new smartphones and fancy...more
A worker on a lift aligns TVs and mirrors preparing the Samsung booth at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. The world's biggest technology trade show will feature razor-thin laptops, powerful new smartphones and fancy flat-screen TVs, but talk in the cavernous halls of the CES may focus on whether the show itself has a long-term future. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Rohan Marley, son of the late reggae singer Bob Marley, demonstrates the The House of Marley company's $349.99 Bag of Rhythm portable audio system for the iPhone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening event in Las Vegas January 8, 2012. ...more
Rohan Marley, son of the late reggae singer Bob Marley, demonstrates the The House of Marley company's $349.99 Bag of Rhythm portable audio system for the iPhone at the Consumer Electronics Show opening event in Las Vegas January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Eers, custom-fitted earphones, are displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Eers, custom-fitted earphones, are displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Workers prepare the booth for 'dish' at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers prepare the booth for 'dish' at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Kivic One is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. The new device, available in March, streams video from a smart phone to other...more
A Kivic One is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. The new device, available in March, streams video from a smart phone to other devices, like a vehicle video player. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Wendy Mittelstadt, product manager for Ion, poses with the company's Guitar Apprentice guitar controller for the iPad at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opening event in Las Vegas January 8, 2012. The guitar holds an iPad in its shell which runs...more
Wendy Mittelstadt, product manager for Ion, poses with the company's Guitar Apprentice guitar controller for the iPad at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opening event in Las Vegas January 8, 2012. The guitar holds an iPad in its shell which runs the software for the device. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An iProdock for iPhones by iBolt is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. The new model, which can dock iPhones with any aftermarket...more
An iProdock for iPhones by iBolt is displayed during "CES Unveiled," a media preview event, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 8, 2012. The new model, which can dock iPhones with any aftermarket case, should be available in February. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
India's battle against polio
India marks the first year in history it has recorded no new cases of polio.
Highlights from CES 2012
A look at the latest gadgets and technology being showcased in Las Vegas at the world's largest consumer electronics trade show.
Detroit Auto Show
The latest models and concepts from the Motor City.
The world's tallest buildings
The tallest skyscrapers in the world right now.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.