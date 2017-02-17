Edition:
India
Fri Feb 17, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour smile on stage during a dedication ceremony honoring fashion designer Oscar de la Renta with a series of U.S. postal stamps at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Station. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Marchesa. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2017
Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Model Ashley Graham presents a creation from Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Models pose together before The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
The Blonds. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Shoes rest on a shelf before a presentation of Tory Burch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A model prepares backstage before Brandon Maxwell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Monse and Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
3.1 Phillip Lim. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
3.1 Phillip Lim. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
A model is reflected in a mirror as she presents a creation from Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Carolina Herrera. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
A model board is seen backstage before Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
"21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart" designed by Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
"21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart" designed by Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Models smoke in robes following their appearance at Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Kendall Jenner (C) and other models present creations from La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
La Perla. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
Tadashi Shoji. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017
