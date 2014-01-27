Highlights from the Aussie Open

A combination photograph shows players, Camila Giorgi of Italy (Clockwise from top L), Maria Sharapova of Russia, Alize Cornet of France, and Kei Nishikori of Japan putting ice-packed towels around their neck during a break in their particular single's matches at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2014. After a third straight day of temperatures soaring over 40 degrees Celsius, the extreme heat policy was fully implemented for the first time. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/David Gray/Petar Kujundzic/Bobby Yip