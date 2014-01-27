Highlights from the Aussie Open
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray more
Robert Lindstedt of Sweden and Lukasz Kubot (L) of Poland celebrate after winning their men's doubles final match against Eric Butorac of the U.S. and Raven Klaasen of South Africa at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January...more
Li Na of China (L) poses with The Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup as Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia poses with her runner-up trophy after their women's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2014....more
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Rafael Nadal of Spain puts on his head band during his men's singles final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Kristina Mladenovic of France and Daniel Nestor of Canada celebrate defeating Horia Tecau of Romania and Sania Mirza of India during their Mixed Doubles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2014....more
Li Na of China poses with The Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland throws a towel behind him during a break in play of his men's singles semi-final match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2014....more
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles quarter-final tennis match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic hits a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a return to Li Na of China during their women's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Rafael Nadal of Spain watches the ball during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Feliciano Lopez of Spain serves to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Flavia Pennetta of Italy hits a return to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland chooses balls for his service game during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar...more
A combination photograph shows players, Camila Giorgi of Italy (Clockwise from top L), Maria Sharapova of Russia, Alize Cornet of France, and Kei Nishikori of Japan putting ice-packed towels around their neck during a break in their particular...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts to breaking the serve of Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in the fourth set of their men's singles quarter-final tennis match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2014. REUTERS/David...more
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland serves to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match at the Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks past magazines featuring pictures of himself as he signs autographs after winning his men's singles match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 15, 2014....more
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates defeating Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Fabio Fognini of Italy dives to hit a return to Sam Querrey of the United States during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Angelique Kerber of Germany leaves after being defeated by Flavia Pennetta of Italy in their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Rafael Nadal of Spain takes off his shirt during his men's singles match against Gael Monfils of France at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic (R) of Serbia in their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Vesna Dolonc of Serbia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Ballkids and officials dry the court on Hisense Arena following a rain storm at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Li Na of China serves to Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Christina Mchale of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Alize Cornet of France lies on the court as she celebrates defeating Camila Giorgi of Italy in their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
David Ferrer of Spain (L) hits a return to Florian Mayer of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic sits with a towel around her head during a heat break in her women's singles match against Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 15, 2014....more
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France serves to Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Lourdes Dominguez Lino of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs after defeating Alize Cornet of France in their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
