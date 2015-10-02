Highlights - India vs South Africa T20 match
South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against India in Dharamsala, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) and Virat Kohli walk off the ground after losing against South Africa during their first Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala. October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy plays a shot during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against India in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Farhaan Behardien (R) and Jean-Paul Duminy celebrate their team's victory over India during their first Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Farhaan Behardien plays a shot during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against India in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy celebrates his team's victory as India's Sreenath Aravind (R) watches during their first Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy celebrates his team's victory over India during their first Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy plays a shot as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) watches during their first Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India�s Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing his century during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa inDharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's AB de Villiers was clean bowled by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (not pictured) as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) watches during their first Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Hashim Amla (R) tries to make the crease as he is run out by India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) during their first Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's AB de Villiers plays a shot during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against India in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India�s Ambati Rayudu (C) dives to make the crease as he is run out by South Africa�s Chris Morris (L) off a throw from Hashim Amla (not pictured) during their first Twenty-20 cricket match in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. South African captain Faf du...more
India�s Rohit Sharma prepares to play a shot during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India�s Rohit Sharma prepares to play a shot during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India�s Ambati Rayudu dives to make the crease but is run out during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India�s Virat Kohli hits a shot during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India�s Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India�s Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
South Africa's Marchant de Lange dives to stop the ball during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against India in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
