Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 3, 2012 | 12:25am IST

Highs and lows in Iowa

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks to voters at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks to voters at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks to voters at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
1 / 20
<p>A group of Iowa voters listen to Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speak at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

A group of Iowa voters listen to Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speak at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

A group of Iowa voters listen to Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speak at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
2 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets voters at a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets voters at a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets voters at a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
4 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to the Wakonda Club during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to the Wakonda Club during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to the Wakonda Club during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 20
<p>Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29,...more

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 20
<p>Callista Gingrich (C), wife of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L), autographs a campaign fan for a supporter after making root beer floats during a campaign event at Adams Street Espresso in Creston, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Samantha Sais</p>

Callista Gingrich (C), wife of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L), autographs a campaign fan for a supporter after making root beer floats during a campaign event at Adams Street Espresso in Creston,...more

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Callista Gingrich (C), wife of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L), autographs a campaign fan for a supporter after making root beer floats during a campaign event at Adams Street Espresso in Creston, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
9 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista wait in a hallway as they listen to his introduction during a campaign stop at the Regatta Grill in Storm Lake, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista wait in a hallway as they listen to his introduction during a campaign stop at the Regatta Grill in Storm Lake, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim...more

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista wait in a hallway as they listen to his introduction during a campaign stop at the Regatta Grill in Storm Lake, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
10 / 20
<p>Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich wait for his arrival at his campaign office in Sioux City, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich wait for his arrival at his campaign office in Sioux City, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich wait for his arrival at his campaign office in Sioux City, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 20
<p>Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (front) and protesters from the Occupy Des Moines group try to outshout each other at the site of a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (front) and protesters from the Occupy Des Moines group try to outshout each other at the site of a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011....more

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (front) and protesters from the Occupy Des Moines group try to outshout each other at the site of a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns outside the Pella, Iowa Public Library December 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns outside the Pella, Iowa Public Library December 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns outside the Pella, Iowa Public Library December 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
13 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry campaigns at the Blue Strawberry Coffee Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry campaigns at the Blue Strawberry Coffee Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry campaigns at the Blue Strawberry Coffee Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
14 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a campaign stop at the Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a campaign stop at the Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a campaign stop at the Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann signs autographs for students at the Grundy Center High School in Grundy Center, Iowa, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann signs autographs for students at the Grundy Center High School in Grundy Center, Iowa, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann signs autographs for students at the Grundy Center High School in Grundy Center, Iowa, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
16 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to guests during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to guests during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to guests during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 20
<p>Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich listen to him speak at the Smokey Row Coffee House in Oskaloosa, Iowa, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich listen to him speak at the Smokey Row Coffee House in Oskaloosa, Iowa, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich listen to him speak at the Smokey Row Coffee House in Oskaloosa, Iowa, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
18 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets supporters at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets supporters at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets supporters at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 20
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista, put their arms around a supporter as they pose for pictures during a campaign stop at Pizza Ranch in Le Mars, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista, put their arms around a supporter as they pose for pictures during a campaign stop at Pizza Ranch in Le Mars, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim...more

Tuesday, January 03, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista, put their arms around a supporter as they pose for pictures during a campaign stop at Pizza Ranch in Le Mars, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Iran tests new missiles

Iran tests new missiles

Next Slideshows

Iran tests new missiles

Iran tests new missiles

Iran test-fires two long-range missiles.

02 Jan 2012
New Year celebrations

New Year celebrations

Revelers around the world ring in 2012.

01 Jan 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

31 Dec 2011
Issues of 2012

Issues of 2012

As 2011 draws to a close, we look ahead to newsmakers and events that could define the new year.

31 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast