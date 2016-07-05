Hillary and Barack
President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend a Clinton campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama hugs Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after funeral services for the Rev. Clementa Pinckney in Charleston, South Carolina June 26, 2015. Pinckney is one of nine victims of a mass...more
President Barack Obama and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk back to the Oval Office after a statement following the death of the U.S. Ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens, and others, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...more
President Barack Obama (2nd L) and Vice President Joe Biden (L), along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. Also pictured are then...more
President Barack Obama (L) and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk together off stage at a holiday reception for diplomats at the State Department in Washington December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama kisses then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after his speech about healthcare reform before a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama looks over his shoulder as then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks in to a meeting with China's President Hu Jintao at Winfield House, the U.S. Ambassador's residence, in London April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama, seen through his teleprompter, delivers remarks announcing a comprehensive, new strategy for Afghanistan and Pakistan in Washington March 27, 2009. Standing behind is then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Then Senator Hillary Clinton leaves a news conference arm-in-arm with then President-elect Barack Obama (R) after being announced as his choice for U.S. Secretary of State in Chicago December 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Then Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton wave at a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama watches Senator Hillary Clinton deliver her speech at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Billings, Montana, August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama listens to Senator Hillary Clinton on a plane after leaving Washington June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton enter their event as Clinton endorses Obama in person and campaigns with him for the first time in the town of Unity, New Hampshire, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim...more
Then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton react to the crowd as she endorses Obama in person and campaigns with him for the first time in the town of Unity, New Hampshire, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Then Democratic presidential candidates Senator Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton pose for photographers prior to the CNN/Los Angeles Times Democratic presidential debate in Hollywood, California January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Then Democratic presidential candidates Senator Barack Obama, and Senator Hillary Clinton laugh near the end of the CNN/Los Angeles Times Democratic presidential debate in Hollywood, California January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Senator Hillary Clinton and then Barack Obama sit onstage during the CNN/Nevada Democratic Party debate at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) in Las Vegas, Nevada November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Then Democratic Presidential candidates Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton listen to Bill Richardson speak during the 30th annual Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Then Senator Barack Obama stands in front of then Senator Hillary Clinton as they arrive for then President George W. Bush's annual State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 23, 2007....more
