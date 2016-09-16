Hillary back on the trail
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up as she boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, September 15, 2016, to resume her campaign schedule following a bout of pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. Clinton, 68, had been resting at her home in Chappaqua, New York, after being diagnosed with pneumonia and falling ill at a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets reporters on her campaign plane. Top Clinton aide Jennifer Palmieri said "one upside" of Clinton's unplanned break was the chance to "sharpen the final argument Clinton will present to voters in these closing...more
Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane. "Our campaign readily admits that running against a candidate as controversial as Donald Trump means it is harder to be heard on what you aspire for the country's future and it is incumbent on us to work...more
Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. On Wednesday, Clinton released a letter from her physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack, to dispel rumors about her health. The letter detailed her pneumonia diagnosis and declared her fit for...more
Hillary Clinton waves as she boards her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis came at inopportune time for the candidate, who spent the bulk of August fundraising in wealthy U.S. enclaves such as New York's Hamptons...more
Hillary Clinton greets reporters on her campaign plane. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Washington, DC as she resumed her campaign schedule after a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina after she resumed her campaign schedule following a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina as she resumed her campaign schedule after a bout with pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Trump and Clinton flying high
Life-sized, three dimensional hobby 'planes' in the shape of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump take to the skies above Carlsbad,...
Farewell! Ganesha
Photos of people bidding farewell to Hindu elephant god, marking end of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in India.
Typhoon Meranti strikes
Typhoon Meranti slammed into Taiwan and southeastern China with strong winds and rain, in what has been described as the strongest storm of the year globally.
Aung San Suu Kyi goes to Washington
Myanmar leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and democracy icon, Aung San Suu Kyi, visits Washington.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.