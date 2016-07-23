Hillary chooses Kaine
Hillary Clinton and Senator Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton listens as Tim Kaine speaks during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tim Kaine arrives on Capitol Hill, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, listens to remarks during hearings on Capitol Hill, July 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Tim Kaine celebrates his senate race victory on stage with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bill Clinton, President Obama and Tim Kaine, running for a U.S. Senate seat, on stage during a campaign rally in Bristow, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tim Kaine addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama is introduced by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, October 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama walks with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine through a gust of wind and dust as they tour a construction site in Springfield, Virginia, February 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on as Virginia Governor Tim Kaine shows a carving on a chair that the Queen presented to him and the people of Virginia as a gift, inside the church at "Historic Jamestown" in Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Roger L....more
Virginia Governor Tim Kaine smiles with host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" at the University of Denver, August 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama applauds on stage with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during an election rally in Bristol, Virginia, June 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Queen Elizabeth is escorted by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine as she arrives at the Virginia state capitol building on the first day of her trip to the United States in Richmond, Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Virginia Governor Tim Kaine and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pose for photographs on Capitol Hill ahead of President George W. Bush's State of the Union address, January 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
