Pictures | Sat Jul 23, 2016 | 5:45am IST

Hillary chooses Kaine

Hillary Clinton and Senator Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Hillary Clinton listens as Tim Kaine speaks during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine during a campaign rally in Annandale, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Tim Kaine arrives on Capitol Hill, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, listens to remarks during hearings on Capitol Hill, July 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Tim Kaine celebrates his senate race victory on stage with supporters in Richmond, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2012
Bill Clinton, President Obama and Tim Kaine, running for a U.S. Senate seat, on stage during a campaign rally in Bristow, Virginia, November 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2012
Tim Kaine addresses delegates during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, September 05, 2012
President Obama is introduced by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, October 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2009
President Obama walks with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine through a gust of wind and dust as they tour a construction site in Springfield, Virginia, February 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2009
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on as Virginia Governor Tim Kaine shows a carving on a chair that the Queen presented to him and the people of Virginia as a gift, inside the church at "Historic Jamestown" in Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Roger L. Wollenberg/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2007
Virginia Governor Tim Kaine smiles with host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" at the University of Denver, August 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2008
Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama applauds on stage with Virginia Governor Tim Kaine during an election rally in Bristol, Virginia, June 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2008
Queen Elizabeth is escorted by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine as she arrives at the Virginia state capitol building on the first day of her trip to the United States in Richmond, Virginia, May 2007. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2007
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Virginia Governor Tim Kaine and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi pose for photographs on Capitol Hill ahead of President George W. Bush's State of the Union address, January 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
