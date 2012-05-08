Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 8, 2012 | 2:45pm IST

Hillary Clinton in India

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (R) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (R) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (R) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (R) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (R) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (R) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Opposition Leader Sushma Swaraj in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Opposition Leader Sushma Swaraj in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Opposition Leader Sushma Swaraj in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (L) smile during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (L) smile during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (L) smile during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) waves upon her arrival at the airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) waves upon her arrival at the airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) waves upon her arrival at the airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for a meeting with Mamata Banerjee (L), chief minister of West Bengal, in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for a meeting with Mamata Banerjee (L), chief minister of West Bengal, in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for a meeting with Mamata Banerjee (L), chief minister of West Bengal, in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves from a car upon her arrival at the airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves from a car upon her arrival at the airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves from a car upon her arrival at the airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) walks down the steps of the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) walks down the steps of the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) walks down the steps of the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton watches a performance during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton watches a performance during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton watches a performance during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) holds a sari during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) holds a sari during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) holds a sari during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) speaks with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) speaks with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) speaks with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
12 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a public forum at La Martiniere School in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a public forum at La Martiniere School in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a public forum at La Martiniere School in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past after arriving at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past after arriving at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past after arriving at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
14 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves as she disembarks from an aeroplane at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves as she disembarks from an aeroplane at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves as she disembarks from an aeroplane at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
15 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) leaves the Taj Hotel in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) leaves the Taj Hotel in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) leaves the Taj Hotel in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches girls perform during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches girls perform during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches girls perform during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Congress party head Sonia Gandhi in Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Congress party head Sonia Gandhi in Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Congress party head Sonia Gandhi in Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool

Close
19 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures before boarding her plane at Kolkata enroute to Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures before boarding her plane at Kolkata enroute to Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures before boarding her plane at Kolkata enroute to Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) walks with India's Ambassador to the U.S. Nirupama Rao upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) walks with India's Ambassador to the U.S. Nirupama Rao upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) walks with India's Ambassador to the U.S. Nirupama Rao upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
21 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles during a public forum at La Martiniere in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles during a public forum at La Martiniere in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles during a public forum at La Martiniere in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna speak during a news conference in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna speak during a news conference in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna speak during a news conference in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 26
<p>Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (L) speaks to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a breakfast in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (L) speaks to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a breakfast in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (L) speaks to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a breakfast in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 26
<p>Sonia Gandhi (R) gestures as she speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before their meeting in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Sonia Gandhi (R) gestures as she speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before their meeting in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Sonia Gandhi (R) gestures as she speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before their meeting in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
25 / 26
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for a meeting with chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for a meeting with chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for a meeting with chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Zombies! Run!

Zombies! Run!

Next Slideshows

Lingerie football

Lingerie football

The Lingerie Football League holds an exhibition match in Mexico City.

07 May 2012
Hillary Clinton in India

Hillary Clinton in India

The U.S. secretary of state visits India as part of her three-nation Asia tour

08 May 2012
Zombies! Run!

Zombies! Run!

The "Run for Your Lives" 5K race has runners facing obstacles on the course while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags off the runners belts.

07 May 2012
Super moon

Super moon

A "super Moon" lights up the night sky in a once-a-year cosmic show, heading into its full phase at the same time it reaches its closest point to Earth.

07 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast