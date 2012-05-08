Hillary Clinton in India
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (R) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (R) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (R) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks as Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (R) looks on during their joint news conference in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Opposition Leader Sushma Swaraj in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Opposition Leader Sushma Swaraj in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (L) smile during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (L) smile during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting in New Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) waves upon her arrival at the airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) waves upon her arrival at the airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for a meeting with Mamata Banerjee (L), chief minister of West Bengal, in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for a meeting with Mamata Banerjee (L), chief minister of West Bengal, in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves from a car upon her arrival at the airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves from a car upon her arrival at the airport in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) walks down the steps of the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) walks down the steps of the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton watches a performance during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton watches a performance during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) holds a sari during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (2nd L) holds a sari during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) speaks with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) speaks with Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a public forum at La Martiniere School in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a public forum at La Martiniere School in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past after arriving at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks past after arriving at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves as she disembarks from an aeroplane at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves as she disembarks from an aeroplane at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) leaves the Taj Hotel in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) leaves the Taj Hotel in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches girls perform during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches girls perform during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Congress party head Sonia Gandhi in Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Congress party head Sonia Gandhi in Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures before boarding her plane at Kolkata enroute to Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures before boarding her plane at Kolkata enroute to Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) walks with India's Ambassador to the U.S. Nirupama Rao upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) walks with India's Ambassador to the U.S. Nirupama Rao upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles during a public forum at La Martiniere in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles during a public forum at La Martiniere in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna speak during a news conference in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna speak during a news conference in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (L) speaks to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a breakfast in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Foreign Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (L) speaks to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a breakfast in Delhi May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sonia Gandhi (R) gestures as she speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before their meeting in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sonia Gandhi (R) gestures as she speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before their meeting in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for a meeting with chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for a meeting with chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Lingerie football
The Lingerie Football League holds an exhibition match in Mexico City.
Hillary Clinton in India
The U.S. secretary of state visits India as part of her three-nation Asia tour
Zombies! Run!
The "Run for Your Lives" 5K race has runners facing obstacles on the course while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags off the runners belts.
Super moon
A "super Moon" lights up the night sky in a once-a-year cosmic show, heading into its full phase at the same time it reaches its closest point to Earth.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.