Mon Sep 12, 2016

Hillary on 9/11

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 11, 2016. The Clinton campaign was forced to admit on Sunday that the 68-year-old Democratic presidential nominee had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday after she complained of allergies and was seen coughing repeatedly in recent days. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 11, 2016. The Clinton campaign was forced to admit on Sunday that...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 11, 2016. The Clinton campaign was forced to admit on Sunday that the 68-year-old Democratic presidential nominee had been diagnosed with pneumonia on Friday after she complained of allergies and was seen coughing repeatedly in recent days. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton attends ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The pneumonia disclosure was made public hours after her campaign said she had become "overheated" to explain why, knees buckling and unsteady, she was rushed from a ceremony marking the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton attends ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The pneumonia disclosure was made public hours after her campaign said she had become "overheated" to explain why, knees buckling and unsteady, she was rushed from a ceremony marking the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attend the ceremonies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attend the ceremonies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Senator Chuck Schumer attend ceremonies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Senator Chuck Schumer attend ceremonies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and her traveling press secretary Nick Merrill attend ceremonies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her traveling press secretary Nick Merrill attend ceremonies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton left the memorial event after about 90 minutes while it was still underway, Nick Merrill, a Clinton spokesman, said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton left the memorial event after about 90 minutes while it was still underway, Nick Merrill, a Clinton spokesman, said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Clinton fell ill as she became "overheated" and had to leave early from the ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Clinton fell ill as she became "overheated" and had to leave early from the ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Clinton, 68, was taken to her daughter Chelsea's home in Manhattan, and emerged later wearing sunglasses and telling reporters that she was "feeling great," around two hours after she left the event on a hot and muggy morning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Clinton, 68, was taken to her daughter Chelsea's home in Manhattan, and emerged later wearing sunglasses and telling reporters that she was "feeling great," around two hours after she left the event on a hot and muggy morning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl runs out of the crowd to greet Hillary Clinton as she leaves her daughter Chelsea's home. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A girl runs out of the crowd to greet Hillary Clinton as she leaves her daughter Chelsea's home. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets a girl on the sidewalk after leaving her daughter Chelsea's home in New York, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets a girl on the sidewalk after leaving her daughter Chelsea's home in New York, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/via Reuters TV
Hillary Clinton had no more events on her schedule for Sunday and went, as previously planned, to her home in Chappaqua, New York, 30 miles (50 km) north of New York City. Clinton had a medical examination when she got back to her home in Chappaqua, New York, according to a campaign aide. Her doctor, Lisa Bardack, said in a statement that she has been experiencing a cough related to allergies and that an examination on Friday showed it was pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton had no more events on her schedule for Sunday and went, as previously planned, to her home in Chappaqua, New York, 30 miles (50 km) north of New York City. Clinton had a medical examination when she got back to her home in Chappaqua, New York, according to a campaign aide. Her doctor, Lisa Bardack, said in a statement that she has been experiencing a cough related to allergies and that an examination on Friday showed it was pneumonia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The incident comes less than 60 days before the Nov. 8 presidential election and at a time of intense campaigning against Republican rival Donald Trump. Clinton canceled a trip she was scheduled to take to California on Monday for fundraising and other campaign events, an aide said, declining to provide further details about her schedule for the week. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
The incident comes less than 60 days before the Nov. 8 presidential election and at a time of intense campaigning against Republican rival Donald Trump. Clinton canceled a trip she was scheduled to take to California on Monday for fundraising and other campaign events, an aide said, declining to provide further details about her schedule for the week. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
