Hillary on 9/11
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives for ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, September 11, 2016. The Clinton campaign was forced to admit on Sunday that...more
Hillary Clinton attends ceremonies to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The pneumonia disclosure was made public hours after her campaign said she had become "overheated" to explain why, knees buckling and unsteady, she was...more
Hillary Clinton and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attend the ceremonies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Senator Chuck Schumer attend ceremonies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and her traveling press secretary Nick Merrill attend ceremonies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton left the memorial event after about 90 minutes while it was still underway, Nick Merrill, a Clinton spokesman, said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Clinton fell ill as she became "overheated" and had to leave early from the ceremony. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Clinton, 68, was taken to her daughter Chelsea's home in Manhattan, and emerged later wearing sunglasses and telling reporters that she was "feeling great," around two hours after she left the event on a hot and muggy morning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A girl runs out of the crowd to greet Hillary Clinton as she leaves her daughter Chelsea's home. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton greets a girl on the sidewalk after leaving her daughter Chelsea's home in New York, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/via Reuters TV
Hillary Clinton had no more events on her schedule for Sunday and went, as previously planned, to her home in Chappaqua, New York, 30 miles (50 km) north of New York City. Clinton had a medical examination when she got back to her home in Chappaqua,...more
The incident comes less than 60 days before the Nov. 8 presidential election and at a time of intense campaigning against Republican rival Donald Trump. Clinton canceled a trip she was scheduled to take to California on Monday for fundraising and...more
