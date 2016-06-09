Hillary's college years
Hillary Clinton as a student at Lake Waban at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary participating in a panel at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary (C in checkered skirt) at a rally at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary at Lake Waban. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary as a student delivering a speech during her 1969 commencement at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary as a student, class of 1969 at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary at her 1969 commencement at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary as a student delivering a speech during her 1969 commencement at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary as a student at Lake Waban. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary on campus at Wellesley College. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
Hillary as a student at Lake Waban. Wellesley College Archives/Handout via REUTERS
