Pictures | Wed Nov 9, 2016 | 11:20am IST

Hillary's election night rally

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marvin DeLeon (L) of Washington County, NY, cries as he stands in the overflow crowd for Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Marvin DeLeon (L) of Washington County, NY, cries as he stands in the overflow crowd for Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Marvin DeLeon (L) of Washington County, NY, cries as he stands in the overflow crowd for Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at the election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at the election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at the election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A supporter of Hillary Clinton attends her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of Hillary Clinton attends her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton attends her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Guests at Hillary Clinton's election night rally watch returns at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Guests at Hillary Clinton's election night rally watch returns at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Guests at Hillary Clinton's election night rally watch returns at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react as they watch results at the election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man holds a cutout of Hillary Clinton in the overflow crowd outside the nominee's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A man holds a cutout of Hillary Clinton in the overflow crowd outside the nominee's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man holds a cutout of Hillary Clinton in the overflow crowd outside the nominee's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Delia Sawatzki, 9, and her father Andy Sawatzki watch Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Delia Sawatzki, 9, and her father Andy Sawatzki watch Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Delia Sawatzki, 9, and her father Andy Sawatzki watch Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee attends Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee attends Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee attends Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man reacts to returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man reacts to returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man reacts to returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns at her election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns at her election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns at her election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tracy Terrill (R) kisses his partner John Diaz during Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tracy Terrill (R) kisses his partner John Diaz during Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Tracy Terrill (R) kisses his partner John Diaz during Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man reacts to returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man reacts to returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man reacts to returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters watch returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Supporters watch returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters watch returns at Hillary Clinton's election night rally. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns on a large screen at her election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns on a large screen at her election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch returns on a large screen at her election night rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A U.S. flag is seen at the election night rally for Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A U.S. flag is seen at the election night rally for Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A U.S. flag is seen at the election night rally for Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton attend her election night rally. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Watching the election results

Watching the election results

