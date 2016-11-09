Hillary's failed historic presidential bid

The email controversy flared again on October 28 when James Comey told U.S. lawmakers the FBI was investigating a new trove of emails as part of its probe, but said their significance was unclear. Two days out from the election, the FBI made an...more

The email controversy flared again on October 28 when James Comey told U.S. lawmakers the FBI was investigating a new trove of emails as part of its probe, but said their significance was unclear. Two days out from the election, the FBI made an unexpected announcement that it stood by its July decision not to press any criminal charges in an investigation of Clinton's email practices. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

