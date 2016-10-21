Hillary's wings across America
Hillary Clinton's campaign plane over New York City. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Over Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Over Lake Mead on the way to Las Vegas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flying out of Miami en route to New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Departing Akron, Ohio en route to White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Over the Grand Canyon on the way to Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Above storm clouds in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Over Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Over Ohio en route to New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Approaching the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
