Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 14, 2016 | 6:50pm IST

Hindu group celebrates Trump's birthday

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. The group calls Trump the "savior of humanity" who could end the global threat posed by Islamist militants. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. The group calls Trump the "savior of humanity" who could end the global threat posed by Islamist...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. The group calls Trump the "savior of humanity" who could end the global threat posed by Islamist militants. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 8
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 8
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
3 / 8
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 8
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 8
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 8
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
7 / 8
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Greenland's vanishing ice

Greenland's vanishing ice

Next Slideshows

Greenland's vanishing ice

Greenland's vanishing ice

Arctic regions are warming at about twice the global average.

13 Jun 2016
Ramadan in India

Ramadan in India

Muslims in India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

10 Jun 2016
India this week

India this week

Top India photos from the past week

10 Jun 2016
Tokyo toy show

Tokyo toy show

Tech toys are at the top of the list at the Tokyo International Toy Show.

09 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast