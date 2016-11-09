Hindu Sena for Trump
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, symbolically celebrate the victory of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, applies a spiritual mark "tilak' on a poster of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India,...more
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, symbolically celebrate the victory of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, holds a poster of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Posters of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen kept on a table during an event where members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, gather to symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi,...more
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, plays a drum with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump�s picture on it as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016....more
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential...more
A member of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, holds a placard of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary...more
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election campaign,...more
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential...more
Next Slideshows
Strange polling places
A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot
Theresa May visits India
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes her first visit to India since taking office in July.
Smog-filled Delhi struggles to breathe
Pollution levels in the Indian capital are at their highest in 17 years.
Janet Reno 1938 - 2016
Janet Reno, first U.S. woman attorney general, dies aged 78.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.