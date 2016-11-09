Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 9, 2016 | 2:55pm IST

Hindu Sena for Trump

Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 15
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 15
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
3 / 15
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 15
A members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 15
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, symbolically celebrate the victory of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, symbolically celebrate the victory of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, symbolically celebrate the victory of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 15
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, applies a spiritual mark "tilak' on a poster of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, applies a spiritual mark "tilak' on a poster of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, applies a spiritual mark "tilak' on a poster of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 15
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, symbolically celebrate the victory of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, symbolically celebrate the victory of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, symbolically celebrate the victory of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 15
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, holds a poster of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, holds a poster of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, holds a poster of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 15
Posters of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen kept on a table during an event where members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, gather to symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Posters of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen kept on a table during an event where members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, gather to symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Posters of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen kept on a table during an event where members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, gather to symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 15
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, plays a drum with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump�s picture on it as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, plays a drum with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump�s picture on it as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016....more

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A member of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, plays a drum with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump�s picture on it as they symbolically celebrate his victory in the upcoming U.S. elections, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 15
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 15
A member of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, holds a placard of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A member of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, holds a placard of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A member of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, holds a placard of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 15
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election campaign, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election campaign,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election campaign, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 15
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Strange polling places

Strange polling places

Next Slideshows

Strange polling places

Strange polling places

A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot

09 Nov 2016
Theresa May visits India

Theresa May visits India

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes her first visit to India since taking office in July.

08 Nov 2016
Smog-filled Delhi struggles to breathe

Smog-filled Delhi struggles to breathe

Pollution levels in the Indian capital are at their highest in 17 years.

08 Nov 2016
Janet Reno 1938 - 2016

Janet Reno 1938 - 2016

Janet Reno, first U.S. woman attorney general, dies aged 78.

07 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast