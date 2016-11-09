Hindu Sena for Trump

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential...more

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, shout slogans as they hold placards of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump during a protest against what they say is a sabotage of his election campaign by U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

