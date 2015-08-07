Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 7, 2015 | 9:35am IST

Hiroshima remembered in India

A student shows the word "No Bomb" written on her palm during a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student shows the word "No Bomb" written on her palm during a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A student shows the word "No Bomb" written on her palm during a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 7
Students participate in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Students participate in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Students participate in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 7
A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 7
Students participate in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Students participate in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Students participate in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 7
A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A student participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Mumbai, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 7
A student participates in a face-painting event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at a school in Chandigarh, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A student participates in a face-painting event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at a school in Chandigarh, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A student participates in a face-painting event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at a school in Chandigarh, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
6 / 7
Students pose as they participate in a face-painting event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at a school in Chandigarh, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Students pose as they participate in a face-painting event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at a school in Chandigarh, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Students pose as they participate in a face-painting event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at a school in Chandigarh, India, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Geeta in Pakistan

Geeta in Pakistan

Next Slideshows

Geeta in Pakistan

Geeta in Pakistan

Images of Geeta, an Indian girl, who is believed to have mistakenly crossed into Pakistani territory as a child.

07 Aug 2015
Battle for the Palestine Cup

Battle for the Palestine Cup

Gaza Strip's soccer team hosted West Bank for the first time in 15 years, after Israel gave West Bank permission to cross its territory for the final match.

07 Aug 2015
Sturgis motorcycle rally

Sturgis motorcycle rally

Hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists attend the 75th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

06 Aug 2015
Rio from above

Rio from above

Aerial views of Brazil's seaside metropolis.

06 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast