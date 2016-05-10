Edition:
Hiroshima's legacy

Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park with the Atomic Bomb Dome in the background, at a ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city. President Barack Obama will visit Hiroshima later this month and become the first sitting U.S. president to do so since World War Two, but will not offer an apology for the United States' use of an atomic bomb on the city, the White House said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
People release paper lanterns on the Motoyasu river facing the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome in remembrance of atomic bomb victims on the 67th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2012
Local residents hold paper lanterns as they walk past the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015.REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Children perform a die-in in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
People crowd before the cenotaph to pray for the victims of the the U.S. 1945 atomic bombing, at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima August 6, 2008, on the 63rd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing on the city. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2008
A woman reacts after praying for victims in front of the cenotaph for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A Japanese traditional music player performs as he walks past the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession for the victims of the atomic bombing at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Participants raise their hands as they form a human chain to surround the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome during an event to commemorate victims of the atomic bombing and demand the halt of nuclear power across Japan, in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2011
Participants pose with a slogan which was made of candle lights in front of the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome on the eve of opening of the annual World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Hiroshima, western Japan, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, November 11, 2010
A woman takes a photo of paper lanterns, released to comfort the souls of atomic bomb victims on the Motoyasu river in Hiroshima, Japan August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2007
Toshie Kanda, 70, offers a prayer for atomic bomb victims after releasing a floating paper lantern at Hiroshima's Motoyasu river August 6, 2001. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A boy looks at a huge photograph showing Hiroshima city after the 1945 atomic bombing, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2007
The gutted A-bomb dome is silhouetted against the twilight sky in Hiroshima August 5, 2002. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
This general view of the city of Hiroshima showing damage wrought by the atomic bomb was taken March 1946, six months after the bomb was dropped August 6, 1945. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
The ground crew of the B-29 "Enola Gay" which atom-bombed Hiroshima, Japan on August 6, 1945 poses for a photo with the aircraft at their base in Tinian, Mariana Islands in this undated U.S. Air Force handout image. Colonel Paul Tibbets, the pilot, stands in the center. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011
Smoke billows 20,000 feet above Hiroshima following the explosion of the first atomic bomb to be used in warfare in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated August 6, 1945. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress "Enola Gay" lands at the Tinian airbase in the Mariana Islands after the atomic bombing mission on Hiroshima, Japan in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated August 6, 1945. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011
