Hiroshima's legacy
Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park with the Atomic Bomb Dome in the background, at a ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city. President Barack Obama will visit Hiroshima...more
People release paper lanterns on the Motoyasu river facing the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome in remembrance of atomic bomb victims on the 67th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
Local residents hold paper lanterns as they walk past the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015.REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Children perform a die-in in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People crowd before the cenotaph to pray for the victims of the the U.S. 1945 atomic bombing, at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima August 6, 2008, on the 63rd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing on the city. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman reacts after praying for victims in front of the cenotaph for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing. REUTERS/Toru...more
A Japanese traditional music player performs as he walks past the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession for the victims of the atomic bombing at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants raise their hands as they form a human chain to surround the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome during an event to commemorate victims of the atomic bombing and demand the halt of nuclear power across Japan, in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5,...more
Participants pose with a slogan which was made of candle lights in front of the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome on the eve of opening of the annual World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Hiroshima, western Japan, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman takes a photo of paper lanterns, released to comfort the souls of atomic bomb victims on the Motoyasu river in Hiroshima, Japan August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Toshie Kanda, 70, offers a prayer for atomic bomb victims after releasing a floating paper lantern at Hiroshima's Motoyasu river August 6, 2001. REUTERS/Staff
A boy looks at a huge photograph showing Hiroshima city after the 1945 atomic bombing, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The gutted A-bomb dome is silhouetted against the twilight sky in Hiroshima August 5, 2002. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
This general view of the city of Hiroshima showing damage wrought by the atomic bomb was taken March 1946, six months after the bomb was dropped August 6, 1945. REUTERS/Stringer
The ground crew of the B-29 "Enola Gay" which atom-bombed Hiroshima, Japan on August 6, 1945 poses for a photo with the aircraft at their base in Tinian, Mariana Islands in this undated U.S. Air Force handout image. Colonel Paul Tibbets, the pilot,...more
Smoke billows 20,000 feet above Hiroshima following the explosion of the first atomic bomb to be used in warfare in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated August 6, 1945. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress "Enola Gay" lands at the Tinian airbase in the Mariana Islands after the atomic bombing mission on Hiroshima, Japan in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated August 6, 1945. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout
