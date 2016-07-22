Historic Olympic moments
Los Angeles, 1984: "At the Olympics nowadays, athletes have to wait till day�s end to receive their hard-earned medals. This is usually far from the field of their victory during evening stage productions filled with pomp and entertainment. However,...more
Seoul, 1988: "The race, the first Olympic 100 meters final I would cover, was set for 1.30 p.m. on a Saturday. I was positioned on the side of the finish line. My job was to produce a picture showing how far the winner won the race by. I pre-focused...more
Seoul, 1988: "What most people don't know about past Olympics is us photographers had to get into position for major races like the men's and women's 100 meter finals 12 or more hours before the race and that we had to plan our approach, trying to...more
Barcelona, 1992: "I've been lucky to cover most Olympics from 1980 in Moscow through to the 2004 games in Greece. I've seen and photographed a lot of thrilling moments in track and field, gymnastics, wrestling, baseball and softball but the highlight...more
Atlanta, 1996: "It was a blustery evening and I was waiting in a pre-positioned area high in the stadium during the opening ceremony. I was positioned for one moment only: to photograph Muhammad Ali lighting the Olympic flame. It had been a long...more
Atlanta, 1996: "The Atlanta games were the last Olympics to be shot 100% on film by Reuters. This image of Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine was made possible by a very dark background in the gymnastics venue. I shot four...more
Atlanta, 1996: "Carl Lewis was once the world's most interesting, exciting runner over short distances - the Usain Bolt of the 90s. On the other hand Mike Powell was an athlete with extremely long legs, always with a smile. The long jump competition...more
Atlanta, 1996: "Michael Johnson was the unbeaten man over 400 meters, always winning by 10 meters or more. He could have taken it easy. From the start Johnson was in the lead and at the end of the race he had claimed gold in Olympic record time....more
Sydney, 2000: "One of the great things about covering the Olympics is photographing a completely new sport. One of the great things about covering beach volleyball at the Sydney Games was that it took place right on Australia's famous Bondi Beach. In...more
Sydney, 2000: "I was shooting from a set position after the women's 100 meter finish line and although the finish did not go my way, Marion Jones' pause and reaction was right next to me. We have a number of photographers covering these events and we...more
Sydney, 2000: "I was assigned as the pool deck photographer for the Sydney Games, which I was extremely excited about as it was my home town Olympics. The swimming finals at night were always a lot more stressful than the daytime heats. With so many...more
Sydney, 2000: "I had been covering the rowing and arrived at the Penrith venue just before dawn as usual to prepare for the one and only story on this particular day. The great British rower Steve Redgrave was hoping to claim his fifth gold medal in...more
Sydney, 2000: "Australia's Cathy Freeman was under immense pressure during the Sydney Games. Not able to take home the big prize previously, she was now in the final at the Olympic Games on her home turf. The stadium was shaking when she walked in....more
Sydney, 2000: "I've always been fascinated by the sport of diving. Precision and total concentration are two of the most important winning factors for divers. The 10 meter platform event can also be a dangerous and very demanding sport. While...more
Athens, 2004: "It was my first time covering an Olympic marathon event. My position was on the truck ahead of the lead group and I had no idea how close we would be to the athletes. I had three lenses, a 500mm, a 70-200mm and a 16-35mm with me. We...more
Athens, 2004: "There is something truly wonderful about an Olympic 100 meters final, and I remember this one vividly. It was a typically lovely, warm Mediterranean evening and as the runners took their marks, the sell-out crowd hushed so much that I...more
Athens, 2004: "Preparing for the men's 110m hurdles final in Athens all eyes were on China's Liu Xiang even though France's Ladji Doucoure had the fastest time in the preliminary races. In addition to my hand-held camera, I was shooting the race with...more
Athens, 2004: "It was the first major equestrian event I had photographed for Reuters. I had an eye level position on the horses as they took the combination of fences down a straight line in the individual elimination show jumping competition. As...more
Athens, 2004: "The 2004 Olympics was a very special assignment for me since Athens is my town. The women's marathon was not an event I was initially going to cover; in fact I had the morning off. On the morning of August 22, a colleague called me...more
Beijing, 2008: "I was assigned to cover the flag-raising ceremony at the Olympic opening ceremony, which in China was a beautiful and complex ceremony. The national anthem in played and then the flag raising begins with a soldier throwing the flag...more
Beijing, 2008: "This was the best moment during a final. In any finals, especially at the Olympics, the celebration is the most important frame as it is the gold medal moment. This was taken right after Julien Pillet of France made the winning point...more
Beijing, 2008: "I had just finished covering gymnastics and was now helping out at the track and field by covering all the medal ceremonies. It is not necessarily the most exciting spot, but every medal won is a story back home for the athlete and...more
Beijing, 2008: "The summer of 2008 gave the world a phenomenon called Usain Bolt. The summer of fun began in New York in May when Bolt unexpectedly set the world record in the 100m sprint at the Adidas Grand Prix. I was one of about five...more
Beijing, 2008: "The swimming events of the Beijing Games were very special. Everybody was writing that Michael Phelps could beat Mark Spitz's record Olympic haul of seven gold medals at the 1972 Munich Games. The program of the 2008 Olympics had been...more
London, 2012: "With very little understanding of astronomy but with the aid of a phone app, I began a three evening attempt to capture the moon with the Olympic Rings. Day One: Having planned to be in the "perfect" spot on London Bridge with a good...more
London, 2012: "This surreal image was taken during the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London Games. It is one of those frames that I knew when I shot it, something strange had happened, something special....more
London, 2012: "There are no prizes for guessing how Guam's Ricardo Blas Jr. earned his nickname 'The Little Mountain': at 218kg, he is the heaviest competitor of the modern Olympic Games. I've photographed most sports, but until the London Games,...more
London, 2012: "I remember this picture very well. German discus thrower Robert Harting gets quite emotional during competition and had pulled apart his shirt once before after winning a World Championship. So the handful of infield photographers...more
London, 2012: "Who cannot be in awe of these little (really they are all tiny) gymnasts? The work, sacrifice, and sheer pain they put their bodies through is beyond amazing. Gabrielle "Gaby" Douglas was a delight to watch. She had it all; the smile,...more
London, 2012: "'So who wants to photograph all the medalists?' Silence. It was the final meeting of the Reuters photo team that would cover all the athletics at the Olympic Stadium. I was in a room of world-class photographers and the medals had my...more
