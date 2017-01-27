History of a special relationship

President George W. Bush shakes hands with British Prime Minister Tony Blair moments after receiving a note from U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld given to him by National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice informing the president "Iraq is sovereign" during the opening working session of the NATO Summit at the Istanbul Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2004. The president returned the note to Dr. Rice after writing, "Let freedom reign." Following the 9/11 attacks on the United States, Blair was keen to offer support to the United States. However, while the initial military action to depose Saddam Hussein as Iraq's leader in 2003 achieved its aims, the war became drawn out. The lack of weapons of mass destruction, which had provided a justification for the action, drew opposition on both sides of the Atlantic, with some describing Blair as a puppet of Bush. REUTERS/Larry Downing

