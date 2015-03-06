Hit like a girl
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua, Nicaragua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Irene Aguirre, 23, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, poses before training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Irene Aguirre, 23, picks up her boxing gloves after training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Irene Aguirre, 23, poses before training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Idania Sandoval, 14, poses before her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman trains with a punching bag at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Idania Sandoval, 14, trains at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Women train with punching bags at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Idania Sandoval, 14, trains at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Irene Aguirre, 23, applies lipstick after her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Irene Aguirre, 23, kisses her boyfriend after her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
