HIV/AIDS in India

A man walks a camel past a sand sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik to create awareness about AIDS ahead of World AIDS Day on a beach in Puri, in Odisha November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

College students pose with HIV/AIDS awareness messages painted on their faces during an awareness campaign in Chandigarh November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Students form a red ribbon during an HIV/AIDS awareness rally on World AIDS Day at Marina beach in Chennai December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Students hold oil lamps beside a symbol of AIDS to mark the World AIDS Day in Chennai December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Students sit behind candles ahead of the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial Day in Chandigarh May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

A volunteer from the AIDS control society takes part in a campaign for AIDS awareness program in Chandigarh October 28, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

A volunteer from the Durbar Mahila Samanay Committee (DMSC) demonstrates how to use a female condom to sex workers during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign at a red-light area in Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Injecting drug users (IDUs) lie on their beds at a drug de-addiction centre in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A man suffering from HIV/AIDS receives treatment at a drug de-addiction centre in Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A sex worker holds packets of female condoms during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign at a red-light area in Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Gaurav Gaur poses with his car named "Chetna - Awareness on Wheels" in Chandigarh June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files

A bartender arranges packets of free condoms in a bowl at India's first 'Condom Bar' in Chandigarh May 26, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Picture shows an AIDS awareness advertisement printed in a local Delhi newspaper July 13, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

