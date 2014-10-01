HIV/AIDS in India
A man walks a camel past a sand sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik to create awareness about AIDS ahead of World AIDS Day on a beach in Puri, in Odisha November 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
College students pose with HIV/AIDS awareness messages painted on their faces during an awareness campaign in Chandigarh November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Students form a red ribbon during an HIV/AIDS awareness rally on World AIDS Day at Marina beach in Chennai December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Students hold oil lamps beside a symbol of AIDS to mark the World AIDS Day in Chennai December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Students sit behind candles ahead of the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial Day in Chandigarh May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A volunteer from the AIDS control society takes part in a campaign for AIDS awareness program in Chandigarh October 28, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A volunteer from the Durbar Mahila Samanay Committee (DMSC) demonstrates how to use a female condom to sex workers during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign at a red-light area in Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Injecting drug users (IDUs) lie on their beds at a drug de-addiction centre in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man suffering from HIV/AIDS receives treatment at a drug de-addiction centre in Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A sex worker holds packets of female condoms during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign at a red-light area in Siliguri July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Gaurav Gaur poses with his car named "Chetna - Awareness on Wheels" in Chandigarh June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files
A bartender arranges packets of free condoms in a bowl at India's first 'Condom Bar' in Chandigarh May 26, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Picture shows an AIDS awareness advertisement printed in a local Delhi newspaper July 13, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Next Slideshows
PM Modi in America
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first trip to the United States after his May election victory.
Modi meets Obama
PM Narendra Modi meets U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington.
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
America's richest
The wealthiest people in America, according to Forbes.
MORE IN PICTURES
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.