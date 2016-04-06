Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 6, 2016 | 8:20pm IST

Hogwarts in Hollywood

Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 23
Actor Tom Felton poses for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Tom Felton poses for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Actor Tom Felton poses for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 23
Actress Vanessa Hudgens poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Vanessa Hudgens poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Actress Vanessa Hudgens poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 23
Director Steven Spielberg poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Steven Spielberg poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Director Steven Spielberg poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 23
Actress Evanna Lynch poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Evanna Lynch poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Actress Evanna Lynch poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 23
Actor Billy Bob Thornton poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Billy Bob Thornton poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Actor Billy Bob Thornton poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 23
A general view of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A general view of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A general view of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 23
Guests eat lunch inside Three Broomsticks, an aged rustic tavern, in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests eat lunch inside Three Broomsticks, an aged rustic tavern, in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests eat lunch inside Three Broomsticks, an aged rustic tavern, in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 23
A general view of Hogwarts Castle at "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A general view of Hogwarts Castle at "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A general view of Hogwarts Castle at "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 23
Guests pose before they enter Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests pose before they enter Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests pose before they enter Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
10 / 23
Key rings are on display for purchase outside Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Key rings are on display for purchase outside Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Key rings are on display for purchase outside Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
11 / 23
Guests look at a display of candy inside the Honeydukes sweets shop in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests look at a display of candy inside the Honeydukes sweets shop in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests look at a display of candy inside the Honeydukes sweets shop in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
12 / 23
Guests shop inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests shop inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests shop inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
13 / 23
Guests wait by a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Guests wait by a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Guests wait by a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 23
Guests take a ride on a rollercoaster outside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests take a ride on a rollercoaster outside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests take a ride on a rollercoaster outside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
15 / 23
Dove Rudman (C) and her children, Wyatt (L) and Cody try out witch brooms for sale inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Dove Rudman (C) and her children, Wyatt (L) and Cody try out witch brooms for sale inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Dove Rudman (C) and her children, Wyatt (L) and Cody try out witch brooms for sale inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
16 / 23
Guests pose before they enter Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests pose before they enter Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests pose before they enter Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
17 / 23
Performers sing during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Performers sing during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Performers sing during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 23
A guest poses with a magic wand during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A guest poses with a magic wand during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A guest poses with a magic wand during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
19 / 23
A guest looks to purchase a magic wand inside Ollivanders during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A guest looks to purchase a magic wand inside Ollivanders during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A guest looks to purchase a magic wand inside Ollivanders during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
20 / 23
Guests try out Butterbeer served from a large barrel shaped Butterbeer cart in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests try out Butterbeer served from a large barrel shaped Butterbeer cart in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests try out Butterbeer served from a large barrel shaped Butterbeer cart in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
21 / 23
Guests take a ride inside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests take a ride inside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Guests take a ride inside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
22 / 23
Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Best of ACM Awards

Best of ACM Awards

Next Slideshows

Best of ACM Awards

Best of ACM Awards

Highlights from the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

04 Apr 2016
Rolling Stones in Cuba

Rolling Stones in Cuba

The Rolling Stones rock a massive crowd at a free, outdoor concert in Havana, capping a week of engagement with the West for the Communist-led country that once...

28 Mar 2016
Most Twitter followers

Most Twitter followers

Which celebrities have the most followers on Twitter?

23 Mar 2016
Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Creations and highlights from Tokyo fashion week.

17 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast