Holes in the earth
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014.
A member of an expedition group is seen on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 8, 2014.
A man walks next to a crater in Sanica, near Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 17, 2014.
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010.
Villagers stand on a crater of Mount Bromo as they wait for sunrise during the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province August 4, 2012.
Labourers carrying baskets loaded with sulphur make their way up the 656 feet deep active volcanic crater of Kawah Ijen in Indonesia's East Java province, May 26, 2010.
Tourists look at the Santiago crater of the Masaya volcano, one of more the more active volcanoes located approximately12 miles south of Managua, in Nicaragua April 19, 2011.
A aerial view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. A huge crater measuring 98 by 131 feet opened up in the middle of a residential estate.
Stephanie Palermo jumps into the water from a cliff at the end of a hiking trail down from the crater's rim in Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, July 18, 2010.
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007.
Men stand on the mouth of a volcanic crater to catch offerings thrown by worshipers during a ritual to mark the Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province September 15, 2008.
People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013.
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014.
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013.
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida August 12, 2013.
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013.
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio July 3, 2013.
A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010.
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014.
A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010.
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014.
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013.
