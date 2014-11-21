Edition:
Holes in the earth

A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A member of an expedition group is seen on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 8, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A man walks next to a crater in Sanica, near Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 17, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2014
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2010
Villagers stand on a crater of Mount Bromo as they wait for sunrise during the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province August 4, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2012
Labourers carrying baskets loaded with sulphur make their way up the 656 feet deep active volcanic crater of Kawah Ijen in Indonesia's East Java province, May 26, 2010.

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2010
Tourists look at the Santiago crater of the Masaya volcano, one of more the more active volcanoes located approximately12 miles south of Managua, in Nicaragua April 19, 2011.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2011
A aerial view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. A huge crater measuring 98 by 131 feet opened up in the middle of a residential estate.

Reuters / Monday, November 01, 2010
Stephanie Palermo jumps into the water from a cliff at the end of a hiking trail down from the crater's rim in Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, July 18, 2010.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2010
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007.

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
Men stand on the mouth of a volcanic crater to catch offerings thrown by worshipers during a ritual to mark the Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province September 15, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2008
People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013.

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2013
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, September 28, 2014
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013.

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2013
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida August 12, 2013.

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2013
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013.

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2013
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio July 3, 2013.

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2013
A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2010
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010.

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2010
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013.

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
