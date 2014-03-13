Holi at Bankey Bihari temple
Devotees react as priests (unseen) throw coloured water on them during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is...more
Devotees react as priests (unseen) throw coloured water on them during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
