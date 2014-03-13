Edition:
Thu Mar 13, 2014

Holi at Bankey Bihari temple

<p>Devotees react as priests (unseen) throw coloured water on them during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Hindu devotees daubed in colours sing hymns during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee reacts as priests (unseen) spray coloured water on him during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Devotee daubed in coloured powder prays during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A woman daubed in coloured powder takes part in Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Devotees react as priests (unseen) throw coloured powder on them during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Coloured beam of rays are seen as Hindu priests (unseen) throw coloured powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Hindu woman daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Devotees watch Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Hindu devotees react as priests (unseen) spray coloured water on them during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Hindu priest sprays coloured water at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Devotees react as priests (unseen) spray coloured water on them during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A Hindu priest (L) throws coloured powder and garlands at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Priests throws coloured powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A priest throws coloured powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

