Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 17, 2014 | 8:00pm IST

Holi at Phalen

<p>A sadhu reacts as he waits for priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A sadhu reacts as he waits for priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Monday, March 17, 2014

A sadhu reacts as he waits for priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 10
<p>A villager waits for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A villager waits for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at Phalen village...more

Monday, March 17, 2014

A villager waits for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 10
<p>A villager carrying a bamboo stick waits for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi festival at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A villager carrying a bamboo stick waits for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi festival at Phalen village near Mathura March...more

Monday, March 17, 2014

A villager carrying a bamboo stick waits for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi festival at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 10
<p>A villager yawns as he waits for Hindu priest Babulal at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A villager yawns as he waits for Hindu priest Babulal at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, March 17, 2014

A villager yawns as he waits for Hindu priest Babulal at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 10
<p>Villagers carry bamboo sticks as they secure an area for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Villagers carry bamboo sticks as they secure an area for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, March 17, 2014

Villagers carry bamboo sticks as they secure an area for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 10
<p>A villager carrying a bamboo stick covers his face as he walks past a bonfire which Hindu priest Babulal is to walk through at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A villager carrying a bamboo stick covers his face as he walks past a bonfire which Hindu priest Babulal is to walk through at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, March 17, 2014

A villager carrying a bamboo stick covers his face as he walks past a bonfire which Hindu priest Babulal is to walk through at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 10
<p>Villagers carry bamboo sticks as they secure an area for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Villagers carry bamboo sticks as they secure an area for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, March 17, 2014

Villagers carry bamboo sticks as they secure an area for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 10
<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Monday, March 17, 2014

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 10
<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Monday, March 17, 2014

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 10
<p>Villagers carry Hindu priest Babulal after he walked out of a burning fire (signifying the burning of the demon Holika) during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Villagers carry Hindu priest Babulal after he walked out of a burning fire (signifying the burning of the demon Holika) during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at Phalen village near...more

Monday, March 17, 2014

Villagers carry Hindu priest Babulal after he walked out of a burning fire (signifying the burning of the demon Holika) during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Human trafficking camp raided

Human trafficking camp raided

Next Slideshows

Human trafficking camp raided

Human trafficking camp raided

About 200 people were rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand.

16 Mar 2014
Exercise Flintlock

Exercise Flintlock

Exercise Flintlock is a counter-terrorism exercise for nations on the Sahara's southern flanks that the United States organizes each year.

14 Mar 2014
The polluted waters of Rio

The polluted waters of Rio

Rio is facing criticism that bodies of water are too polluted to host events for 2016 Olympics.

14 Mar 2014
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

14 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures