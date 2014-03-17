Holi at Phalen
A sadhu reacts as he waits for priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A sadhu reacts as he waits for priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A villager waits for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at Phalen village...more
A villager waits for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A villager carrying a bamboo stick waits for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi festival at Phalen village near Mathura March...more
A villager carrying a bamboo stick waits for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire, signifying the burning of the demon Holika, during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi festival at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A villager yawns as he waits for Hindu priest Babulal at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Villagers carry bamboo sticks as they secure an area for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A villager carrying a bamboo stick covers his face as he walks past a bonfire which Hindu priest Babulal is to walk through at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Villagers carry bamboo sticks as they secure an area for Hindu priest Babulal to exit a temple and walk through a bonfire at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Villagers carry Hindu priest Babulal after he walked out of a burning fire (signifying the burning of the demon Holika) during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at Phalen village near...more
Villagers carry Hindu priest Babulal after he walked out of a burning fire (signifying the burning of the demon Holika) during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at Phalen village near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
