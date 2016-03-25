Holi celebrations

A "Nihang", or a Sikh warrior, rides two horses as he performs during the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, India, March 24, 2016. "Hola Mohalla" is celebrated during the festival of Holi, marking the congregation of Sikh devotees...more

A "Nihang", or a Sikh warrior, rides two horses as he performs during the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, India, March 24, 2016. "Hola Mohalla" is celebrated during the festival of Holi, marking the congregation of Sikh devotees from all over the country. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

