Fri Mar 25, 2016

Holi celebrations

People are covered in coloured powder during "kapda phaar" (cloth tearing) Holi, as part of Holi celebrations in Pushkar in Rajasthan, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier reacts as his colleagues apply coloured powder on his face during Holi celebrations at their camp in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers with their faces smeared in coloured powder take a selfie during Holi celebrations at their camp in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier with his face smeared in coloured powder dances during Holi celebrations at their camp in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers with their faces smeared in coloured powder celebrate Holi at their camp in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Men dance as others throw coloured powder on them during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Men dance covered in coloured powder dance during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Men dance as others throw coloured powder on them during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A boy stands as others throw coloured powder on him during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
People daubed in colours dance while celebrating Holi in Ahmedabad, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Boys fling coloured water on each other during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A girl reacts as others apply coloured powder on her face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A girl with her face smeared in coloured powder smiles while celebrating Holi in Mumbai, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
People pose for a selfie while celebrating Holi in Mumbai, India March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Men daubed in colours dance as others spray coloured powder on them during Holi celebrations in Allahabad, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Men daubed in colours dance during Holi celebrations in Allahabad, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Boys pour coloured water on another boy during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A man smiles as he throws coloured powder during Holi celebrations in New Delhi, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Major Singh (C), a "Nihang" or Sikh warrior, wearing a traditional 425-metre-long turban holds his weapon before taking part in a procession during the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A "Nihang", or a Sikh warrior, rides two horses as he performs during the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, India, March 24, 2016. "Hola Mohalla" is celebrated during the festival of Holi, marking the congregation of Sikh devotees from all over the country. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Hindu devotees daubed in colours sing religious songs inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Hindu devotees daubed in colours sing religious songs inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Hindu devotees daubed in colours sing religious songs inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Hindu devotees are sprayed with colours outside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A students with her face smeared in coloured powder, celebrates Holi at a university campus in Chandigarh, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Disabled children cover each other in coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Disabled children cover each other in coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Road side vendors sell coloured powder for the Holi festival in Kolkata, March 22, 2016 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as Holika Dahan which is part of Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as Holika Dahan which is part of Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours take a break during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours take a break during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the Nandgaon temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the Nandgaon temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A Hindu devotee watches the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees reach out for sweets during the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
