Pictures | Mon Apr 1, 2013 | 10:55pm IST

Holi festival in Utah

<p>Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Spectators watch as participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>A balloon floats away as participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>A participant is covered in colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Colin Nimer (L) and his girlfriend Emily Nelson kiss during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Yeganeh Lari holds her dog Charlie covered in colored chalk, during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants take a break during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Monday, April 01, 2013

