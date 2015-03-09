Edition:
Holi Hai

A Hindu priest throws coloured powder on devotees during Holi celebrations at a temple in Kolkata March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu priest throws coloured powder on devotees during Holi celebrations at a temple in Kolkata March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women and men dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women and men dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman dances during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman dances during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women and men dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women and men dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man pours coloured water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man pours coloured water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man prays after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man prays after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman and her daughter are daubed in colours as they stand after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman and her daughter are daubed in colours as they stand after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)

Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)
A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)

A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)
A boy lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY)

A boy lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY)
Women hold their veils as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)

Women hold their veils as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)
A woman covers her face as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)

A woman covers her face as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)
A boy throws coloured water on a girl during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)

A boy throws coloured water on a girl during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)
Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)

Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)
Women daubed in coloured water as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)

Women daubed in coloured water as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)
A woman sits in a puddle of coloured water as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)

A woman sits in a puddle of coloured water as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)
A boy is daubed in colours as he stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)

A boy is daubed in colours as he stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION ANNIVERSARY)
A child lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A child lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY)

People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY)
People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY)

People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY)
Women take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Women take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl reacts as others apply coloured powder on her while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl reacts as others apply coloured powder on her while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man reacts as coloured powder is applied on him while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man reacts as coloured powder is applied on him while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man reacts as coloured powder is applied while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man reacts as coloured powder is applied while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy reacts as his father applies coloured powder to his face during celebrations for Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy reacts as his father applies coloured powder to his face during celebrations for Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man is applied coloured powder while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man is applied coloured powder while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl daubed in colours laughs while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl daubed in colours laughs while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People daubed in colours dance while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People daubed in colours dance while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People daubed in colours pose while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People daubed in colours pose while celebrating Holi in Mumbai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man reacts as coloured water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man reacts as coloured water is splashed on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
People play with tomato pulp as part of the Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People play with tomato pulp as part of the Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People play with tomato pulp as part of the Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People play with tomato pulp as part of the Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A widow daubed in colours sits as she attends the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A widow daubed in colours sits as she attends the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People are drenched with water as they celebrate Holi in Bengaluru March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

People are drenched with water as they celebrate Holi in Bengaluru March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A widow daubed in colours dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A widow daubed in colours dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee daubed in coloured powder covers his face inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Hindu devotee daubed in coloured powder covers his face inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees cheer as they arrive at the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees cheer as they arrive at the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People daubed in colours celebrate Holi on a street outside the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People daubed in colours celebrate Holi on a street outside the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People gather to celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 5, 2015. Holi heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People gather to celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 5, 2015. Holi heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People sing and dance while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People sing and dance while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People sing and dance while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People sing and dance while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow daubed in colours chant religious hymns as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A widow daubed in colours chant religious hymns as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow daubed in colours leaves after taking part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A widow daubed in colours leaves after taking part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People rush inside a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People rush inside a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the Pakistani Hindu community gather around a bonfire (unseen) as they take part in Holi celebrations at the premises of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Karachi March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Members of the Pakistani Hindu community gather around a bonfire (unseen) as they take part in Holi celebrations at the premises of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Karachi March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman performs ritual around a bonfire during Holi celebrations at the premises of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Karachi March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A woman performs ritual around a bonfire during Holi celebrations at the premises of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Karachi March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Children covered in coloured powder play during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Children covered in coloured powder play during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children covered in coloured powder play during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Children covered in coloured powder play during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy in a wheelchair rests after playing during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy in a wheelchair rests after playing during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, at the Society for the Education of the Crippled in Mumbai March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Widows daubed in colours chant religious hymns as they dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Widows daubed in colours chant religious hymns as they dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A widow daubed in colours dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A widow daubed in colours dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man throws coloured powder on widows as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man throws coloured powder on widows as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Widows daubed in colours chant religious hymns as they dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Widows daubed in colours chant religious hymns as they dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Widows daubed in colours chant religious hymns as they part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Widows daubed in colours chant religious hymns as they part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
