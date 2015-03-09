A woman and her daughter are daubed in colours as they stand after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men...more

A woman and her daughter are daubed in colours as they stand after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 7, 2015. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

