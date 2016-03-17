Holi in Barsana
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees laugh as they watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu devotee watches the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, India, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees reach out for sweets during the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
