Thu Mar 17, 2016

Holi in Barsana

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees laugh as they watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees laugh as they watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees laugh as they watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu devotee watches the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, India, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Hindu devotee watches the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, India, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A Hindu devotee watches the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, India, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in the Uttar Pradesh, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees reach out for sweets during the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees reach out for sweets during the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees reach out for sweets during the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in the town of Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld says it will stop breeding killer whales and that those currently at its parks will be the last.

17 Mar 2016
Little horse, big medicine

Little horse, big medicine

Honor, a 10-month-old miniature therapy horse, visits dozens of children and teens being treated at a Manhattan hospital.

17 Mar 2016
The happiest places on earth

The happiest places on earth

The world's top 10 happiest countries, according to the World Happiness Report, which evaluates social and economic well-being.

16 Mar 2016
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

14 Mar 2016

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast