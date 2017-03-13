Holi in India
Men, whose faces are smeared with coloured powders, react as they celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Agartala, India March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Women smear each other's faces with colours during the celebrations of Holi, the festival of colours, in Chandigarh, India, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of Holi, festival of colours, celebrations in Ahmedabad, India March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy reacts as he is smeared with colors during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys smear each other with colors during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys take part in Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A college student reacts as others apply coloured powder on her face during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Agartala, India March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A college student reacts as coloured powder is thrown into her face during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Agartala, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A disabled girl reacts as coloured powder is applied on her face during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Mumbai, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A disabled girl, with her face smeared with coloured powder, reacts during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Mumbai, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Students of Rabindra Bharati University blow colour powder during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students of Rabindra Bharati University smear each other with colour powder during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, is seen during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students of Rabindra Bharati University perform during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students of Rabindra Bharati University wait to perform during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Visitors blow colour powder during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside Rabindra Bharati University campus in Kolkata, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu devotee stands outside a temple as people take part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu devotee touches the outside of a temple as she takes part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees stand outside a temple as people take part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Girls run for cover as boys spray coloured water on them inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee holds a water gun as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women cover their faces during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Men blow coloured powder during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man throws coloured powder during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People throw coloured powder during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man daubed in colours waves India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party flag as he and others take part in Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Allahabad, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People release coloured smoke as they take part in "kapda phaar" (cloth tearing) Holi, as part of Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Pushkar in Rajasthan, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A woman smeared with coloured powder shakes her head to remove it after it was applied on her while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees dance as coloured powder is thrown during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations outside a temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women smeared with coloured powder dance while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Chandigarh, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Devotees smeared with colours pray inside a temple during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Ahmedabad, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People take part in Holi, the festival of colours, in Delhi, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women take part in Holi, the festival of colours, in Delhi, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People take part in Holi, the festival of colours, in Delhi, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man with green powder on his face rides his motorcycle during Holi, the festival of colours, in Delhi, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A boy reacts as water is thrown on his face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Chandigarh, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Shirts are seen hanging after people tossed them during "kapda phaar" (cloth tearing) Holi, as part of Holi celebrations, in Pushkar, Rajasthan, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
