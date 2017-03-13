Edition:
Holi in India

Men, whose faces are smeared with coloured powders, react as they celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Agartala, India March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Women smear each other's faces with colours during the celebrations of Holi, the festival of colours, in Chandigarh, India, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of Holi, festival of colours, celebrations in Ahmedabad, India March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A boy reacts as he is smeared with colors during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Boys smear each other with colors during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Boys take part in Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
A college student reacts as others apply coloured powder on her face during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Agartala, India March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A college student reacts as coloured powder is thrown into her face during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Agartala, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A disabled girl reacts as coloured powder is applied on her face during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Mumbai, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A disabled girl, with her face smeared with coloured powder, reacts during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Mumbai, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Students of Rabindra Bharati University blow colour powder during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Students of Rabindra Bharati University smear each other with colour powder during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, is seen during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Students of Rabindra Bharati University perform during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Students of Rabindra Bharati University wait to perform during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Visitors blow colour powder during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside Rabindra Bharati University campus in Kolkata, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Hindu devotee stands outside a temple as people take part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Hindu devotee touches the outside of a temple as she takes part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Hindu devotees stand outside a temple as people take part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Girls run for cover as boys spray coloured water on them inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A Hindu devotee holds a water gun as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Women cover their faces during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Men blow coloured powder during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A man throws coloured powder during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
People throw coloured powder during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A man daubed in colours waves India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party flag as he and others take part in Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Allahabad, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
People release coloured smoke as they take part in "kapda phaar" (cloth tearing) Holi, as part of Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Pushkar in Rajasthan, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A woman smeared with coloured powder shakes her head to remove it after it was applied on her while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Devotees dance as coloured powder is thrown during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations outside a temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Women smeared with coloured powder dance while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Chandigarh, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Devotees smeared with colours pray inside a temple during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations in Ahmedabad, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
People take part in Holi, the festival of colours, in Delhi, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Women take part in Holi, the festival of colours, in Delhi, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
People take part in Holi, the festival of colours, in Delhi, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A man with green powder on his face rides his motorcycle during Holi, the festival of colours, in Delhi, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A boy reacts as water is thrown on his face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Chandigarh, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Shirts are seen hanging after people tossed them during "kapda phaar" (cloth tearing) Holi, as part of Holi celebrations, in Pushkar, Rajasthan, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
