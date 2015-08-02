Holi in Latvia
A woman reacts to the camera during the Holi festival, or the Festival of Colors, in Riga, Latvia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People attend the Holi festival, or the Festival of Colors, in Riga, Latvia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People pose for a picture during the Holi festival, or the Festival of Colors, in Riga, Latvia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People wear protection masks as they attend the Holi festival, or the Festival of Colors, in Riga, Latvia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People pose for a "selfie" during the Holi festival, or the Festival of Colors, in Riga, Latvia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People react during the Holi festival, or the Festival of Colors, in Riga, Latvia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People attend the Holi festival, or the Festival of Colors, in Riga, Latvia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
