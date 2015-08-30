Edition:
Holi in Spain

Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. The event is inspired by the Hindu Holi spring festival of colour celebrated mostly in India but has recently spread to other countries. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A member of Red Cross cleans the eye of a reveller during the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Revellers take part in the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A reveller of the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival poses covered in coloured powders in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A reveller of the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival sticks out her tongue covered in coloured powders in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Revellers of the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival dance covered in coloured powders in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
young woman throws coloured powder during Holi festival in Madrid April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
