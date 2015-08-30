Holi in Spain
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. The event is inspired by the Hindu Holi spring festival of colour celebrated mostly in India but has recently spread to other countries....more
A member of Red Cross cleans the eye of a reveller during the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers take part in the Holi Party Festival at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Revellers take part in the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A reveller of the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival poses covered in coloured powders in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A reveller of the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival sticks out her tongue covered in coloured powders in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Revellers of the Monsoon Holi Madrid festival dance covered in coloured powders in Madrid, Spain, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
young woman throws coloured powder during Holi festival in Madrid April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our best pictures from the past week.
After dark in Tokyo's Shinjuku
Nightlife in the vibrant Shinjuku district of Japan's capital.
The life of Knut
Scientists can now say that polar bear Knut died from an autoimmune inflammation of the brain, according to media reports.
Supersonic jets
Planes that move faster than the speed of sound.
MORE IN PICTURES
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.