Holi in Vrindavan
Widows daubed in colours take a break during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Widows daubed in colours sing religious songs as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A widow daubed in colours sings religious songs as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A widow daubed in colours holds a stick as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
