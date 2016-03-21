Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 21, 2016

Holi in Vrindavan

Widows daubed in colours take a break during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours take a break during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours sing religious songs as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A widow daubed in colours sings religious songs as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A widow daubed in colours holds a stick as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Widows daubed in colours take a break during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A widow daubed in colours sings religious songs as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A widow daubed in colours sings religious songs as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
