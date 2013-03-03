Edition:
Holi One festival

<p>Revellers are covered in coloured cornflour powder as they take part in the Holi One festival in Cape Town, March 2, 2013. The event is inspired by the Hindu Holi spring festival of colour which originated in India. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

<p>Revellers are covered in coloured cornflour powder as they take part in the Holi One festival in Cape Town, March 2, 2013. The event is inspired by the Hindu Holi spring festival of colour which originated in India. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

<p>Revellers blow coloured cornflour powder as they take part in the Holi One festival in Cape Town, March 2, 2013. The event is inspired by the Hindu Holi spring festival of colour which originated in India. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

<p>Revellers are covered in coloured cornflour powder as they take part in the Holi One festival in Cape Town, March 2, 2013. The event is inspired by the Hindu Holi spring festival of colour which originated in India. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

<p>Revellers are covered in coloured cornflour powder as they take part in the Holi One festival in Cape Town, March 2, 2013. The event is inspired by the Hindu Holi spring festival of colour which originated in India. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

<p>A reveller reacts as he is covered in coloured cornflour powder while participating in the Holi One festival in Cape Town, March 2, 2013. The event is inspired by the Hindu Holi spring festival of colour which originated in India. REUTERS/Mark Wessels</p>

