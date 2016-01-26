Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2016 | 10:55pm IST

Hollande visits India

Indian President Pranab Mukhderjee (2-R) greets his French counterpart Francois Hollande (2-L) during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukhderjee (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures as French President Francois Hollande looks on during Hollande's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) walk during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he leaves after his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) and India�s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (2nd L) scatters rose petals at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (C) places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
France's President Francois Hollande (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive to visit the Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (centre L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a picture with Indian folk dancers during their visit to the Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
France's President Francois Hollande (front L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a picture with Indian folk dancers during their visit to the Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs France's President Francois Hollande (R) during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (R) is greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his arrival at the Rock Garden in the northern city of Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with French President Francois Hollande during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande poses for a picture with Indian folk dancers during his visit to "Museum and Art Gallery" with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs French President Francois Hollande (R) after his arrival at the Rock Garden in the northern city of Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the media during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) gestures as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) gestures as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards the media during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande addresses a gathering during India-France Business Summit in the northern city of Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures as French President Francois Hollande watches during their visit to the Rock Garden in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande attends the India-France Business Summit in Chandigarh, January 24, 2016.REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the India-France Business Summit in Chandigarh, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the India-France Business Summit in Chandigarh, January 24, 2016. France will sign an intergovernmental agreement with India to clear the way for a long-awaited $9 billion deal to sell French-built Rafale warplanes to India, Hollande said on Sunday. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures to French President Francois Hollande as Indian folk dancers dance at the Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh, India, January 24, 2016. Hollande is on a three-day official visit to India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
French President Francois Hollande walks at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial after paying a flower tribute at Rajghat in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) hugs India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after delivering their press statements at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (L) speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying for the Interim Secretariat of International Solar Alliance in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande (C) looks on as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves and Power Minister Piyush Goyal (L) gestures during the foundation stone laying for the Interim Secretariat of International Solar Alliance in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French President Francois Hollande arrives to attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande arrives to attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
(L-R) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Francois Hollande and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee wave as they attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande attends the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) drink tea as they attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
French President Francois Hollande and his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee (R) attend the "At Home" reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
