Pictures | Mon Nov 17, 2014 | 7:51pm IST

Hollywood Film Awards

Jack O'Connell accepts the New Hollywood Award for his role in "Unbroken" and bows to his director and presenter Angelina Jolie during the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actress Keira Knightley accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Gillian Flynn accepts the Hollywood Screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Director Jean-Marc Vallee holds his Breakthrough Award - Director for "Wild" while posing with actresses Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon backstage.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actor Gerard Butler accepts the Hollywood Animation Award given to the cast and the creators of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" as presenter Jennifer Lopez laughs.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actors Channing Tatum and Steve Carrell pose backstage with their Hollywood emsemble award for "Foxcatcher".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Benedict Cumberbatch looks at his watch as he accepts the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in "The Imitation Game".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Presenter Laura Dern takes the stage.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum arrives.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actress Keira Knightley arrives.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Chris Rock accepts the Hollywood Comedy Film Award for "Top Five" from presenter Queen Latifah.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Ben Affleck accepts the Hollywood Film Award for director David Fincher's "Gone Girl" as presenter Ron Howard listens.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Janelle Monae accepts the Hollywood Song award from presenter Randy Jackson for "What is Love" from "Rio 2".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actor Chris Rock arrives.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Angelina Jolie poses backstage.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Johnny Depp presents the Hollywood Documentary Award to Shep Gordon for "Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actress Hillary Swank presents the Hollywood Screenwriter award to Gillian Flynn for "Gone Girl".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Jared Leto presents the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award to Eddie Redmayne for his role in "The Theory of Everything".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith arrives.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Keira Knightley rises to accept the Supporting Actress Award for her role in "The Imitation Game".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actress Jing Tian poses backstage with her International Award.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actor Michael Keaton accepts the Career Achievement Award.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actress Shailene Woodley, the recipient of the Hollywood Breakout Performance - Female Award, poses backstage.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actor Robert Duvall accepts the supporting actor award for his role in "The Judge" as presenter Robert Downey Jr. laughs.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Director Angelina Jolie presents the New Hollywood Award to Jack O'Connell for their film "Unbroken".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Writer Gillian Flynn poses backstage with her screenwriter award for "Gone Girl".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actor Mike Meyers and wife, Kelly Tisdale.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actress Geena Davis presents the Hollywood Career Achievement Award to Michael Keaton.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Presenter Jennifer Lopez reacts after flubbing a line as she introduces the winner of the Hollywood Animation Award, the creators of "How to Train Your Dragon 2".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Presenter Jonah Hill greets ChanningTatum and Steve Carrell as they take the stage to accept the award for Hollywood Ensemble for the film "Foxcatcher".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Steve Carrell and Channing Tatum accept the award for Hollywood Ensemble for the film "Foxcatcher".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actor Eddie Redmayne, winner of the Breakout Performance - Actor Award for "The Theory of Everything" poses with Jared Leto.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actor Robert Pattinson presents the Hollywood Director award to Morten Tyldum for "The Imitation Game".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Eddie Redmayne accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor award for his role in "The Theory of Everything".

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Chris Rock speaks to Mike Meyers during a commercial break.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actress Shailene Woodley accepts the Hollywood Breakout Performance award for her role in "The Fault in Our Stars" as presenter Laura Dern stands behind her.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actress Felicity Jones arrives.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
Actor Michael Keaton poses with his career achievement award.

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
