Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 6, 2016 | 8:50pm IST

Hollywood goes to Havana

Kim Kardashian waves from the backseat of a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Kim Kardashian waves from the backseat of a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Kim Kardashian waves from the backseat of a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
Kanye West escorts his wife Kim Kardashian to a vintage car after leaving a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Kanye West escorts his wife Kim Kardashian to a vintage car after leaving a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Kanye West escorts his wife Kim Kardashian to a vintage car after leaving a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
Kanye West escorts his wife Kim Kardashian and daughter to a vintage car after leaving a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Kanye West escorts his wife Kim Kardashian and daughter to a vintage car after leaving a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Kanye West escorts his wife Kim Kardashian and daughter to a vintage car after leaving a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
Gisele Bundchen poses before the Chanel fashion show on Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Gisele Bundchen poses before the Chanel fashion show on Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Gisele Bundchen poses before the Chanel fashion show on Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 20
Vin Diesel poses before the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Vin Diesel poses before the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Vin Diesel poses before the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 20
Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Rihanna prepares for a photoshoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Havana May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Tilda Swinton takes a picture with a guest prior to the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tilda Swinton takes a picture with a guest prior to the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Tilda Swinton takes a picture with a guest prior to the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 20
Beyonce and Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Beyonce and Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2013
Beyonce and Jay-Z walk as they leave their hotel in Havana April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Close
8 / 20
Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart (R), son of Fidel Castro, poses for photos beside Naomi Campbell (C) and Paris Hilton during the gala dinner of the closing of the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart (R), son of Fidel Castro, poses for photos beside Naomi Campbell (C) and Paris Hilton during the gala dinner of the closing of the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart (R), son of Fidel Castro, poses for photos beside Naomi Campbell (C) and Paris Hilton during the gala dinner of the closing of the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 20
(L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wave after landing in Havana, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

(L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wave after landing in Havana, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
(L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wave after landing in Havana, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 20
Singer Usher Raymond (C), a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, stands between students during a visit at the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana, Cuba, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Singer Usher Raymond (C), a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, stands between students during a visit at the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana, Cuba, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Singer Usher Raymond (C), a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, stands between students during a visit at the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana, Cuba, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
Director Francis Ford Coppola prepares pasta in the kitchen of the International School of Cinema and Television (EICTV) in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Director Francis Ford Coppola prepares pasta in the kitchen of the International School of Cinema and Television (EICTV) in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Director Francis Ford Coppola prepares pasta in the kitchen of the International School of Cinema and Television (EICTV) in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 20
Bill Murray sings during a ceremony at the Cuban Union of Writers and Actors in Havana July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Bill Murray sings during a ceremony at the Cuban Union of Writers and Actors in Havana July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2009
Bill Murray sings during a ceremony at the Cuban Union of Writers and Actors in Havana July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Close
13 / 20
Benicio del Toro attends a ceremony honoring him with a Coral Award for his career, at the 36th Havana Film Festival December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Benicio del Toro attends a ceremony honoring him with a Coral Award for his career, at the 36th Havana Film Festival December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Benicio del Toro attends a ceremony honoring him with a Coral Award for his career, at the 36th Havana Film Festival December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Close
14 / 20
Michael Douglas listens to Patricia Rodriguez, an official from the historian's office, in Old Havana October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Michael Douglas listens to Patricia Rodriguez, an official from the historian's office, in Old Havana October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2009
Michael Douglas listens to Patricia Rodriguez, an official from the historian's office, in Old Havana October 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
French singer Vanessa Paradis is seen prior to the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

French singer Vanessa Paradis is seen prior to the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
French singer Vanessa Paradis is seen prior to the Chanel fashion show in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 20
Musician Dave Matthews, a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, visits the Fine Arts Museum with his family in Havana, Cuba, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Musician Dave Matthews, a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, visits the Fine Arts Museum with his family in Havana, Cuba, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Musician Dave Matthews, a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, visits the Fine Arts Museum with his family in Havana, Cuba, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Actor and producer Kal Penn, a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, talks to journalists during a visit at the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana, Cuba, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Actor and producer Kal Penn, a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, talks to journalists during a visit at the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana, Cuba, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Actor and producer Kal Penn, a member of a delegation representing U.S. President Barack Obama's arts and humanities committee, talks to journalists during a visit at the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana, Cuba, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis plays trumpet during a rehearsal for a series of concerts in Havana October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis plays trumpet during a rehearsal for a series of concerts in Havana October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 05, 2010
Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis plays trumpet during a rehearsal for a series of concerts in Havana October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
19 / 20
Cuban pianist and Grammy winner Chucho Valdes (R), pianist Lang Lang from China (L), and American conductor and violinist Marin Alsop, pose for a selfie after a concert at the Cathedral Square in Havana, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban pianist and Grammy winner Chucho Valdes (R), pianist Lang Lang from China (L), and American conductor and violinist Marin Alsop, pose for a selfie after a concert at the Cathedral Square in Havana, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Cuban pianist and Grammy winner Chucho Valdes (R), pianist Lang Lang from China (L), and American conductor and violinist Marin Alsop, pose for a selfie after a concert at the Cathedral Square in Havana, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Star Wars in real life

Star Wars in real life

Next Slideshows

Star Wars in real life

Star Wars in real life

When ordinary scenes meet with the Force.

04 May 2016
Chanel in Cuba

Chanel in Cuba

High fashion arrives in Havana, as Chanel stages a runway show on a main boulevard, inspired by the elegance of pre-revolutionary Cuba.

04 May 2016
Met Costume Gala

Met Costume Gala

Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology".

03 May 2016
White House correspondents dinner

White House correspondents dinner

Celebrities and journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington.

02 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast