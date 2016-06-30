Hollywood talks Oscars diversity

Charlotte Rampling, who is nominated for best actress for her role in "45 Years", said in a French-language interview with French radio station Europe 1: "One can never really know, but perhaps the black actors did not deserve to be on the final list...more

Charlotte Rampling, who is nominated for best actress for her role in "45 Years", said in a French-language interview with French radio station Europe 1: "One can never really know, but perhaps the black actors did not deserve to be on the final list ... Why classify people? We now live in a place where everyone is more or less accepted ... There are so many problematic things said: 'He's too handsome; Him: he's too black; He's too white.' There is always someone to say 'You are too...' ... But will we say, 'we should classify everything in a way that will make sure there are lots of minorities everywhere?'" REUTERS/Clemens Bilan/Pool

Close