Hollywood's gender pay gap

1: Jennifer Lawrence was the highest-paid actress in the world this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. In a no-holds barred attack on the Hollywood wage gap, the "Hunger Games" star said that in the past she worried about being labelled a spoiled brat when negotiating movie deals. But men do not have that problem, she said in an essay for the Lenny newsletter produced by "Girls" writer and director Lena Dunham. Lawrence, 25, who according to Forbes was the world's highest-paid film actress last year with an estimated $52 million in earnings from movies and endorsements, found out through leaked Sony Pictures emails last year that she had been paid millions less than any of her three male co-stars in the 2013 movie "American Hustle." "When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn't get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself. I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early," Lawrence wrote. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
1: Robert Downey Jr. is the world's highest paid actor last year with $80 million in earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
2: Scarlett Johansson earned $35.5 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
2: Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $50 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2013
3: Melissa McCarthy earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
3: Vin Diesel earned $47 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
4: Chinese actress Fan Bingbing earned $21 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2009
4: Bradley Cooper earned $41.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
5: Jennifer Aniston earned $16.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
5: Adam Sandler earned $41 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
6: Julia Roberts earned $16 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, September 23, 2010
6: Tom Cruise earned $40 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
7: Angelina Jolie earned $15 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2014
7: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan earned $33.5 million. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2012
8: Reese Witherspoon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
8: Bollywood star Salman Khan earned $33.5 million. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2012
9: Anne Hathaway earned $12 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
9: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned $32.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2011
10: Kristen Stewart earned $12 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
10: Mark Wahlberg earned $32 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2013
