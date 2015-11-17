Hollywood's most valuable
1: Jennifer Lawrence is the most valuable star of 2015, according to a new ranking by editors at culture and entertainment website Vulture.com. The ranking was based on a formula of numerous metrics, including box-office earnings, likability ratings...more
2: Robert Downey Jr. is second. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
3: Leonardo DiCaprio is third. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: Bradley Cooper is fourth. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Dwayne Johnson is fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Tom Cruise. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7: Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
8: Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Channing Tatum. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
10: Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
11: Chris Pratt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12: Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
13: Matt Damon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
14: Matthew McConaughey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: George Clooney. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
16: Brad Pitt. REUTERS/Neil Hall
17: Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
18: Liam Neeson. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
19: Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
20: Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
21: Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
22: Denzel Washington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
23: Vin Diesel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24: Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
25: Johnny Depp. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
26: Will Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
27: Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
28: Christian Bale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
29: Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
30: Kevin Hart. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
