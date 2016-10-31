Edition:
India
Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

Holocaust survivor, Carmela Ben Yehuda, 89, dances during the annual Holocaust survivors' beauty pageant in the Israeli city of Haifa October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Holocaust survivor has her make-up done before the start of the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Holocaust survivor Anna Grinis (C), 75, celebrates after winning the beauty pageant. Sara Netanyahu (R), wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stands next to Grinis. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A contestant has nail polish applied before the start of the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Holocaust survivor, Malka Gurka, 73, walks down a red carpet during the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Contestants stand on stage during the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Holocaust survivor, Rachel Weiner, 75, takes part in the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Some contestants are reflected in a marble column (R) during the beauty pageant. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

