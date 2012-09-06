Holy Jerusalem
The Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen during a snow storm from Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit, for blemishes at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 29, 2009. The citrus fruit is used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun more
Muslim women pray during Laylat al-Qadr in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan September...more
People walk beneath festive lights hung for the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City, August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries his daughter in one hand and a chicken in the other during the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Menahem Porush in Jerusalem, February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
A general view of the Church of Holy Sepulchre during the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem's Old City, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Muslim man walks in Jerusalem's Old City on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian vendor sprays water on Muslim worshippers in Jerusalem's Old City after prayers on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tourist rests during a visit at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City ahead of Easter, March 31, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Members of the Catholic clergy hold candles during a procession at the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre ahead of Easter celebrations in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside more
A Muslim woman prays during Laylat al-Qadr in front of the Dome of the Rock, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan, August 14,...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men watch the funeral procession of Rabbi Natan Tzvi Finkel in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A member of the Catholic clergy holds up a bible during Easter Sunday mass at the Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Nuns pray in the Church of Bethphage before a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, April 5, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A vendor sells drinks in front of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City after the breaking of the fast on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan, August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk between graves before the funeral of Rabbi Abraham Haim Roth, spiritual leader of the Shomrei Emunim (Keepers of the Faith) Hasidic dynasty, at Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Baz...more
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old city, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people, dressed in costumes, dance during celebrations for the holiday of Purim in a synagogue in Jerusalem, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Muslim worshippers pray at the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Two Muslims pray inside the Al Aqsa compound during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem, September 28, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
