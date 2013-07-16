Holy Smoke
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man smokes a chillum (pipe) during the religious festival of "Kharchi Puja" at Khyerpur, on the outskirts of Agartala, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A sadhu (Hindu holy man) smokes marijuana on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mahadev Bharti, 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), smokes inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, smokes marijuana on a chillum on the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana on a chillum at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana on a chillum on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu holy woman smokes a chillum (pipe) during the religious festival of "Kharchi Puja" at Khyerpur on the outskirts of Agartala, July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Hindu holy man smokes marijuana at Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man smokes a pipe during a religious festival in Agartala, July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man smokes during a religious function in Chandigarh July 10, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, smokes hashish in a camp near the banks of the Ganges river in Haridwar February 10, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A Hindu holy man called a "sadhu" smokes marijuana while resting at Pashupati Nath temple in Kathmandu February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man called a "sadhu" smokes marijuana while he rests at Pashupati Nath temple in Kathmandu February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar
A holy man smokes marijuana at Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar
A Naga Sadhu or holy man smokes a cigarette on the banks of the river Ganges during Ardh Kumbha or half Pitcher festival in Allahabad January 26, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An Indian Sadhu, or holy man, smokes as he sits on a boat with watermelons on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad May 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
