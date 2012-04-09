Edition:
Holy Week

<p>An actor representing Jesus Christ participates in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Playa Delfines (Dolphin Beach) on Good Friday in Cancun, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia </p>

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he makes his "Urbi et Orbi" (To the city and the world) address from a balcony in St. Peter's Square in Vatican, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool </p>

<p>A woman takes a picture of a figure of Jesus before the "El Santo Entierro" brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Burgos, northern Spain, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

<p>A girl dressed as an angel participates in the Procession of the Blessed Sacrament on Easter Sunday at San Antonio de Escazu, near San Jose, Costa Rica, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

<p>People watch as penitents carry a throne with a statue of Jesus Christ as they take part in the Sepulcro brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A blindfolded penitent carries the statue of Christ (not pictured) as he takes part in the Sagrada Cena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Girls are hit by water from a bucket thrown by Slovak youths dressed in traditional costumes as part of Easter celebrations in the village of Trencianska Tepla, 145 km (90 miles) north of Bratislava, Slovakia, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa</p>

<p>Catholics hold candles as they join in the procession to celebrate the Feast of the Resurrection at the dawn of Easter Sunday, outside a church in Manila, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

<p>Christian worshippers visit the Church of Holy Sepulchre during Easter celebrations in Jerusalem's Old City, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>A man carries his child, wearing a bunny hat in celebration of Easter, along a sidewalk in New York, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>People from a choir group sing during a sunrise prayer by Dhaka Pastors Fellowship on Easter Sunday in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

<p>Slovak youths dressed in traditional costumes throw a girl into a creek as part of Easter celebrations in the village of Trencianska Tepla, north of Bratislava, Slovakia, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa </p>

<p>Children collect Easter eggs in a park in Brussels, April 8, 2012, during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest Easter egg hunt. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule </p>

<p>Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>Penitents take part in the "El Santo Entierro" brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Burgos, northern Spain, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez </p>

<p>Shackled penitents wait for the start of a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Atlixco, Mexico, April 6, 2012. The lemons are used for refreshment. REUTERS/Imelda Medina </p>

<p>A penitent, dressed as the Virgin Mary, participates in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Iztapalapa in Mexico City April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>A penitent of "Los Negritos" brotherhood walks next to a graffiti which reads "Revolution" during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Jesus Rios (L), 3, and Guillermo Vela, 5, dressed up as Spanish legionnaires stand at attention during a ceremony before Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A woman brings incense and flowers to the grave of her relatives during Orthodox Palm Sunday in Heresti cemetery, southeast of Bucharest, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

<p>A child burns incense during the procession of the statue of Jesus Nazareno de las Tres Potencias on a street in the center of Guatemala City April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

<p>Ferdinand Santos, who has been acting the role of Jesus for 18 years since 1994, is pulled with a rope during Senakulo, a Lenten play that depicts events from the Old and New Testaments related to the life, sufferings, and death of Christ, in Mandaluyong City Metro Manila April 5, 2012. Filipinos observe lent in predominant Roman Catholic Philippines, performing different kinds of penitence to atone for their sins that culminates on Good Friday, re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in some parts of the country. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

<p>Traditional consular guards, also known as "Kawas" wait for the start of a procession during Easter celebrations in the Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

<p>Parents assist their girls, wearing bunny hats in celebration of Easter, through subway turnstile in New York, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A woman gets directions as she brings incense and flowers to the grave of her relatives during the Orthodox Palm Sunday in Valea Dragului cemetery, southeast of Bucharest, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

<p>Penitents light their candles as they take part in the Calvario brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A woman wearing a traditional mantilla dress holds an umbrella next to a young penitent as rain begins to fall outside a church, after taking part in the Las Angustias brotherhood procession in Ronda, near Malaga southern Spain, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

<p>A woman changes clothes during the Easter Bonnet Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Faithful attend as Pope Benedict XVI leads a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in front of the Colosseum in Rome April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

<p>A picture of Jesus Christ for sale at a vendor's after a procession of the "Way of the Cross" on Good Friday at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, southern Poland April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

<p>A penitent carries a cross during a Good Friday procession in Stockholm, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden </p>

<p>A boy looks at the palm of a penitent nailed on a wooden cross during a reenactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday in Barangay Cutud, San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

<p>Penitents wait for the start of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

<p>Penitents carry the statue of the Virgin of "Lagrimas and Favores" brotherhood inside a church in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>A nun looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads a ceremony commemorating Christ's gesture of humility toward his apostles on the night before he died at the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

<p>Penitents of "El Baratillo" brotherhood are seen before going to their church to start their penance during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Penitents of the brotherhood "La Santa Cruz" dress before the start of the procession of "El Silencio" during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

<p>A penitent of "La Paz" (The Peace) brotherhood cries after the governing body of his brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

<p>Polish devotees take part in a procession of the Way of the Cross on Good Friday at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska, near Krakow, southern Poland April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

<p>A tourist holds a candle during a visit the Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, ahead of Easter April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Polish devotees play out the Way of the Cross on Good Friday at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, southern Poland April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

<p>Catholic devotees prepare for the re-enactment of Holy Thursday procession at Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

<p>Penitents walk to a church before taking part in the procession of "Jesus Cautivo y Rescatado" brotherhood during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

<p>Priests attend the traditional Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Holy Week celebrations in San Jose April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate </p>

<p>The crown of thorns is seen on the head of the statue of the Christ of Mena in a chapel before the first change of honor guard by Spanish legionnaires on Palm Sunday during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

