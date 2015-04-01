Edition:
Holy Week

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Children covered with mud and leaves parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines, April 1, 2015, as part of their devotion to their faith, an annual occurrence during Holy Week. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Children covered with mud and leaves parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines, April 1, 2015, as part of their devotion to their faith, an annual occurrence during Holy Week. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Children covered with mud and leaves parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines, April 1, 2015, as part of their devotion to their faith, an annual occurrence during Holy Week. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A penitent called a "Morione" shares a light moment with tourists after a parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. During the annual festival, masked and costumed penitents called "Moriones" dress in attire that is the local interpretation of what Roman soldiers wore during biblical times. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A penitent called a "Morione" shares a light moment with tourists after a parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. During the annual festival, masked and costumed penitents called "Moriones"...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A penitent called a "Morione" shares a light moment with tourists after a parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. During the annual festival, masked and costumed penitents called "Moriones" dress in attire that is the local interpretation of what Roman soldiers wore during biblical times. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Spanish legionnaires stand after a change of honor guard at the statue of the Christ of Mena (not pictured) outside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires stand after a change of honor guard at the statue of the Christ of Mena (not pictured) outside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Spanish legionnaires stand after a change of honor guard at the statue of the Christ of Mena (not pictured) outside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Alba Jimenez, 19, wearing a traditional mantilla dress, looks on as she takes part as a penitent in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Alba Jimenez, 19, wearing a traditional mantilla dress, looks on as she takes part as a penitent in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Alba Jimenez, 19, wearing a traditional mantilla dress, looks on as she takes part as a penitent in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents hold candles as they take part in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Penitents hold candles as they take part in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Penitents hold candles as they take part in the procession of the "Gitanos" brotherhood during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents wait to start a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Penitents wait to start a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Penitents wait to start a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Penitents attend a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Penitents attend a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Penitents attend a procession of the "Silencio and la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Members of the Berri-Otxoak social rights collective dressed as penitents and carrying a sign reading "social services cuts bury our rights" take part in a protest for people affected by unemployment and the economic crisis, during Holy Week in Bilbao, northern Spain March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Members of the Berri-Otxoak social rights collective dressed as penitents and carrying a sign reading "social services cuts bury our rights" take part in a protest for people affected by unemployment and the economic crisis, during Holy Week in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Members of the Berri-Otxoak social rights collective dressed as penitents and carrying a sign reading "social services cuts bury our rights" take part in a protest for people affected by unemployment and the economic crisis, during Holy Week in Bilbao, northern Spain March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, northwest of Minsk, Belarus March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, northwest of Minsk, Belarus March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, northwest of Minsk, Belarus March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Spanish Catholics carry a devotional image of 'La Borriquita' during a Palm Sunday procession in Pontevedra, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Spanish Catholics carry a devotional image of 'La Borriquita' during a Palm Sunday procession in Pontevedra, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Spanish Catholics carry a devotional image of 'La Borriquita' during a Palm Sunday procession in Pontevedra, northern Spain March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Pope Francis holds a palm leaf as he leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis holds a palm leaf as he leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Pope Francis holds a palm leaf as he leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Estrella Ruiz, 10, cries as she is embraced by her father Juanlo, 44, while he carries a float bearing the statue of the Virgin inside a church as they take part as penitents in the "Salud" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Estrella Ruiz, 10, cries as she is embraced by her father Juanlo, 44, while he carries a float bearing the statue of the Virgin inside a church as they take part as penitents in the "Salud" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy...more

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Estrella Ruiz, 10, cries as she is embraced by her father Juanlo, 44, while he carries a float bearing the statue of the Virgin inside a church as they take part as penitents in the "Salud" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents prepare outside a church before they take part in the "Huerto" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Penitents prepare outside a church before they take part in the "Huerto" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Penitents prepare outside a church before they take part in the "Huerto" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Penitents called "Moriones" parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Penitents called "Moriones" parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Penitents called "Moriones" parade along the streets of Boac town on Marinduque island in central Philippines April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An actress portraying Mary during the crucifixion of Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. The Passion play was held in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital as part of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter taking place all over Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

An actress portraying Mary during the crucifixion of Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. The Passion play was held in the grounds of Mount Carmel...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
An actress portraying Mary during the crucifixion of Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta March 31, 2015. The Passion play was held in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital as part of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter taking place all over Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
