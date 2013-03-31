Holy Week in India
Women attend a mass inside a church to celebrate Easter in Chennai March 31, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Babu
A woman attends a mass inside a church on Easter Day in New Delhi March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Christians hold candles as they offer prayers to celebrate Easter outside a church in Ahmedabad March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man playing the role of Jesus carries a cross during a Good Friday procession in Guwahati March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
An altar boy, holding up a crucifix, is silhouetted against the setting sun during a Good Friday procession outside a church in Chandigarh March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An altar boy holds up a crucifix during a Good Friday mass at a church in New Delhi March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
