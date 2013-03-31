Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Mar 31, 2013 | 3:55pm IST

Holy Week in India

<p>Women attend a mass inside a church to celebrate Easter in Chennai March 31, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A woman attends a mass inside a church on Easter Day in New Delhi March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Christians hold candles as they offer prayers to celebrate Easter outside a church in Ahmedabad March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A man playing the role of Jesus carries a cross during a Good Friday procession in Guwahati March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>An altar boy, holding up a crucifix, is silhouetted against the setting sun during a Good Friday procession outside a church in Chandigarh March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>An altar boy holds up a crucifix during a Good Friday mass at a church in New Delhi March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

