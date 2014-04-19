Edition:
Holy Week

<p>A participant dressed as a Roman standard bearer waits to take part in a Good Friday procession inside the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta, in Mosta, outside Valletta, Malta, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A participant dressed as a Roman standard bearer waits to take part in a Good Friday procession inside the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta, in Mosta, outside Valletta, Malta, April 18, 2014.

Saturday, April 19, 2014

A participant dressed as a Roman standard bearer waits to take part in a Good Friday procession inside the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta, in Mosta, outside Valletta, Malta, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Worshipers attend the re-enactment of the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Worshipers attend the re-enactment of the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Worshipers attend the re-enactment of the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>The ancient Colosseum is pictured before the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in Rome April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

The ancient Colosseum is pictured before the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in Rome April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Saturday, April 19, 2014

The ancient Colosseum is pictured before the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in Rome April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Actors take part in a "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) performance, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, on Good Friday in Tanarandy, San Ignacio, Paraguay, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

Actors take part in a "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) performance, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, on Good Friday in Tanarandy, San Ignacio, Paraguay, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Actors take part in a "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) performance, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, on Good Friday in Tanarandy, San Ignacio, Paraguay, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

<p>Nuns are pictured before Pope Francis leads a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in front of the Colosseum in Rome April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

Nuns are pictured before Pope Francis leads a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in front of the Colosseum in Rome April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Nuns are pictured before Pope Francis leads a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in front of the Colosseum in Rome April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

<p>A masked man takes part in a Good Friday procession during Holy Week celebrations in Masatepe, Nicaragua, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A masked man takes part in a Good Friday procession during Holy Week celebrations in Masatepe, Nicaragua, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Saturday, April 19, 2014

A masked man takes part in a Good Friday procession during Holy Week celebrations in Masatepe, Nicaragua, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Two men participate in a bare-knuckle fight at a boxing ring in the village of Chivarreto, northwest of Guatemala City, April 18, 2014. Bare-knuckle fights have been held traditionally in Chivarreto on Good Friday during Holy Week for more than 100 years, and according to the communitarian authorities of Chivarreto, they are not meant to promote violence but treated as a sport that is integral to the culture of this place. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Two men participate in a bare-knuckle fight at a boxing ring in the village of Chivarreto, northwest of Guatemala City, April 18, 2014. Bare-knuckle fights have been held traditionally in Chivarreto on Good Friday during Holy Week for more than 100...more

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Two men participate in a bare-knuckle fight at a boxing ring in the village of Chivarreto, northwest of Guatemala City, April 18, 2014. Bare-knuckle fights have been held traditionally in Chivarreto on Good Friday during Holy Week for more than 100 years, and according to the communitarian authorities of Chivarreto, they are not meant to promote violence but treated as a sport that is integral to the culture of this place. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>A hooded penitent whispers to his partner before taking part in a Good Friday procession outside the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta, in Mosta, outside Valletta, Malta, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A hooded penitent whispers to his partner before taking part in a Good Friday procession outside the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta, in Mosta, outside Valletta, Malta, April 18, 2014.

Saturday, April 19, 2014

A hooded penitent whispers to his partner before taking part in a Good Friday procession outside the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta, in Mosta, outside Valletta, Malta, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Christian worshipers carry a cross during a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Christian worshipers carry a cross during a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Christian worshipers carry a cross during a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Christian worshipers hold crosses as they wait before the start of a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Christian worshipers hold crosses as they wait before the start of a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Christian worshipers hold crosses as they wait before the start of a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Christian worshiper holds a cross as she takes part in a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Christian worshiper holds a cross as she takes part in a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Saturday, April 19, 2014

A Christian worshiper holds a cross as she takes part in a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Penitent Danilo Ramos grimaces in pain as he is nailed to a wooden cross during the reenactment of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Penitent Danilo Ramos grimaces in pain as he is nailed to a wooden cross during the reenactment of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Penitent Danilo Ramos grimaces in pain as he is nailed to a wooden cross during the reenactment of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An actor playing the role of Jesus Christ hangs from a cross during the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Holy Week at Mi Peru, a shanty town on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 17, 2014.REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An actor playing the role of Jesus Christ hangs from a cross during the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Holy Week at Mi Peru, a shanty town on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 17, 2014.REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Saturday, April 19, 2014

An actor playing the role of Jesus Christ hangs from a cross during the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Holy Week at Mi Peru, a shanty town on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 17, 2014.REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Pilgrims attend the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Pilgrims attend the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Pilgrims attend the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Christian worshippers pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Christian worshippers pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Christian worshippers pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Two five-inch stainless steel nails pierce through the feet of a penitent during a Good Friday ritual re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Two five-inch stainless steel nails pierce through the feet of a penitent during a Good Friday ritual re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Two five-inch stainless steel nails pierce through the feet of a penitent during a Good Friday ritual re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre performance of "Il-Mixja" (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre performance of "Il-Mixja" (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Saturday, April 19, 2014

An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre performance of "Il-Mixja" (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers attend the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers attend the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers attend the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Christian worshipper prays in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Christian worshipper prays in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Saturday, April 19, 2014

A Christian worshipper prays in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Spanish legionnaires stand near the statue of the Christ of Mena inside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Spanish legionnaires stand near the statue of the Christ of Mena inside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Spanish legionnaires stand near the statue of the Christ of Mena inside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Penitents of the El Perdon (Forgiveness) brotherhood hold lights as they take part in a Holy Week procession in Almeria, southeast Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla</p>

Penitents of the El Perdon (Forgiveness) brotherhood hold lights as they take part in a Holy Week procession in Almeria, southeast Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Penitents of the El Perdon (Forgiveness) brotherhood hold lights as they take part in a Holy Week procession in Almeria, southeast Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

<p>A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Saturday, April 19, 2014

A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>Penitents wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

Penitents wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Penitents wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

<p>Actors take part in a re-enactment of the "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross), which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Orthodox Holy Week celebrations in Bucharest April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel</p>

Actors take part in a re-enactment of the "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross), which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Orthodox Holy Week celebrations in Bucharest April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Actors take part in a re-enactment of the "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross), which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Orthodox Holy Week celebrations in Bucharest April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

<p>Penitents of Los Estudiantes (The Students) brotherhood hold candles as they take part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Penitents of Los Estudiantes (The Students) brotherhood hold candles as they take part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Penitents of Los Estudiantes (The Students) brotherhood hold candles as they take part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A member of the San Gonzalo brotherhood takes part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A member of the San Gonzalo brotherhood takes part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Saturday, April 19, 2014

A member of the San Gonzalo brotherhood takes part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A woman and a boy look from a window as a penitent of San Gonzalo brotherhood walks past them during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

A woman and a boy look from a window as a penitent of San Gonzalo brotherhood walks past them during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Saturday, April 19, 2014

A woman and a boy look from a window as a penitent of San Gonzalo brotherhood walks past them during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Penitents of the San Gonzalo brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Penitents of the San Gonzalo brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Penitents of the San Gonzalo brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>Men dressed in traditional Roman costumes carry a statue of Jesus Nazareno de los Milagros (Jesus of Nazareth of the Miracles), during a religious procession in the streets of downtown Guatemala City, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Men dressed in traditional Roman costumes carry a statue of Jesus Nazareno de los Milagros (Jesus of Nazareth of the Miracles), during a religious procession in the streets of downtown Guatemala City, April 13, 2014.

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Men dressed in traditional Roman costumes carry a statue of Jesus Nazareno de los Milagros (Jesus of Nazareth of the Miracles), during a religious procession in the streets of downtown Guatemala City, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Penitents take part in the procession of "La Sentencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

Penitents take part in the procession of "La Sentencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Penitents take part in the procession of "La Sentencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

<p>Children take part in a religious procession to mark Palm Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Children take part in a religious procession to mark Palm Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Children take part in a religious procession to mark Palm Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, Belarus, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, Belarus, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Saturday, April 19, 2014

A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, Belarus, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Penitents of the "Sant Jeroni" brotherhood take part in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo</p>

Penitents of the "Sant Jeroni" brotherhood take part in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Saturday, April 19, 2014

Penitents of the "Sant Jeroni" brotherhood take part in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

