Homage to Gopinath Munde
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets L.K. Advani, senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), next to the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at the party headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Pankaja Munde Palve (L), daughter of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde, weeps beside her father's casket at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) looks at the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde, next to Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde Palve (C), at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes after placing a wreath over the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People cover the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde with the national flag at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a wreath over the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) consoles an unidentified relative of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde after he placed a wreath over the casket of Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
