Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 3, 2014 | 6:00pm IST

Homage to Gopinath Munde

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets L.K. Advani, senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), next to the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at the party headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets L.K. Advani, senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), next to the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at the party headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets L.K. Advani, senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), next to the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at the party headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 7
Pankaja Munde Palve (L), daughter of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde, weeps beside her father's casket at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Pankaja Munde Palve (L), daughter of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde, weeps beside her father's casket at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Pankaja Munde Palve (L), daughter of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde, weeps beside her father's casket at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) looks at the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde, next to Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde Palve (C), at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) looks at the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde, next to Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde Palve (C), at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) looks at the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde, next to Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde Palve (C), at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes after placing a wreath over the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes after placing a wreath over the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes after placing a wreath over the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 7
People cover the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde with the national flag at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People cover the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde with the national flag at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
People cover the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde with the national flag at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
5 / 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a wreath over the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a wreath over the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a wreath over the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) consoles an unidentified relative of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde after he placed a wreath over the casket of Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) consoles an unidentified relative of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde after he placed a wreath over the casket of Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more

Tuesday, June 03, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) consoles an unidentified relative of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde after he placed a wreath over the casket of Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Floods know no borders

Floods know no borders

Next Slideshows

Floods know no borders

Floods know no borders

Several months of rain fell on the Balkans in just a few days. Now, those affected are left to survey the devastation.

03 Jun 2014
The prison World Cup

The prison World Cup

Inmates at the Castro-Castro penitentiary are participating in the tournament, which is being held in order to encourage the adoption of sports within the...

03 Jun 2014
Funeral for a house

Funeral for a house

A tribute for a house which survived 142 years and outlived many of its neighbors.

03 Jun 2014
Trash becomes fashion

Trash becomes fashion

The "Trashion" show features designers who use recycled items and turn them into fashion.

02 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures