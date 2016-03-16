Edition:
Home sweet subterranean home

Manuel Barrantes shows part of a collection of old things in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica March 14, 2016. Barrantes started digging through red soil and volcanic rock on his farm 12 years ago to build his subterranean house, between 15 and 63 feet (4.57 and 19.2m) underground. The dwelling, which Barrantes says provides a peaceful and comfortable home for him and his family away from noise pollution and the effects of climate change, now covers about 2,000 square feet (185.8 square metres). REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Manuel Barrantes shows part of a collection of old things in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica March 14, 2016. Barrantes started digging through red soil and volcanic rock on his farm 12 years ago to build his subterranean house, between 15 and 63 feet (4.57 and 19.2m) underground. The dwelling, which Barrantes says provides a peaceful and comfortable home for him and his family away from noise pollution and the effects of climate change, now covers about 2,000 square feet (185.8 square metres). REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Lidieth Barrantes and her daughter walk in a hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Manuel Barrantes shaves in a bathroom of his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A collection of old things and a bedroom are pictured in the house built by Manuel Barrantes underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Family members of Manuel Barrantes sit together in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Lidieth Barrantes reads a book in one of the rooms of the house that her father built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cristal Barrantes makes a bed in her bedroom at the house that her husband Manuel Barrantes built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes is pictured in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A figure of a skeleton is seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Characters from the cartoon "The Flintstones" are seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Manuel Barrantes digs underground, as he continues to expand his house in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Manuel Barrantes leaves his home that built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Manuel Barrantes enters his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

